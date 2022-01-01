Menu

Waleed SOROUR

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Farminal Technologies - CEO

    2014 - maintenant

  • HF Fire International (acquired by Giza Systems) - Business Development Account Manager

    2012 - 2014

Formations

  • Hti (10th Of Ramadan City)

    10th Of Ramadan City 2003 - 2008

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :