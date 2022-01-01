Walid ALOULOU

-
HP
- Operation & Project Plan Manager
Courtaboeuf
2013 - maintenant
Hewlett-Packard, Tunisia GDTC
* Managing the French support by influence. ;
* 40 Employees under reporting line (Technical/ Non-Technical/ Supporting functions/Supervisors/Managers). ;
* Lead a High Performance Operations - Client Experience & Quality ;
* Target excellence in the operations
* Deal with finance & transformations
* People Management & Talent Development ;
* Lead the Quality management system improvement ;
* HP Pride builder ;
-
HWS( Hardware Speciality) CSC
- Manager
2010 - 2013
Hewlett-Packard, Tunisia GDTC
* Managing 70 employees in 4 main teams:
* BCS Team: development team
* HPN Team: creating team
* HPSD Team: French Technical Support
* SOFTWARE: French Technical Support ;
* Strategy Operationalization & Implementation :Establishes and drives the operationalization and execution of HP's business vision, strategy and direction
* Cost and Budget Management: Establishes, tracks and enforces spending parameters to protect HP's business assets, and ensure their effective engagement ;
* Customer Troubleshooting/Compliance : Acts quickly to resolve customer issues in a way that retains trust and maintains delight with HP
* Operations Building/Development : Continuously monitors, troubleshoots, and improves area-of-control operations to ensure alignment with HP's business direction, the quality of business practices, optimum organizational performance and a highly motivated sales force
* Coaching/Supervision :Assesses and manages employee 's performance to ensure individual and group excellence ;
* Services Support Policies & Procedures :Applies understanding of HP service organization and functions to support internal and external customer requests
* Change Management : Develops methods for supporting innovation and change across the organization ;
* Problem Solving : Approaches problems in a rational manner using sound strategies that ensure comprehensive understanding and effective resolution ;
-
Hewlett-Packard
- Team Manager
Les Ulis
2009 - 2010
* Management of BCS ( Business Critical Services) team: E2E knowledge on HP Customer support ;
* Creating and managing HP9000 team ;
* Personalized and customized service (able to handle complex processes) ;
* Dedicated only to selected customers ;
* Always striving for best customer satisfaction (Exceptional Customer Experience)
* Recruitment, training and performance assessment of HPN team
* Resource assessment based on forecasted activities and operational parameters (Phone S.L., call volumes, Utilization, AHT, ACW etc.)
* Engage with the qualification team managers to ensure a good interface for end to end processes and resolve any operational issue
* Validate the feasibility and impact of all requests to change the CSC support and delivery processes.
* Validate the RFC involving the CSC HW teams. Manage their implementation in the delivery sites
* Manage all escalations from French country. ;
* Engage with the SME or team managers to investigate the escalations, identify the causes, implement corrective actions and communicate back to the requestors
* Engage with the qualification teams and dispatch teams for the changes or improvements to end to end processes
* Engage regularly with HWS management and the ADM/SDM to review the performances and business development
* Prepare the presentation of the performances and activities of the CSC teams (this includes a monthly consolidation and analysis)
* Engage with IT and Telephony teams to implement changes and resolve any issue
* Manage the changes and expansion of the service delivery including the transformation of the support
-
-
Sellbytel
- Desk Manager
2008 - 2009
* Interface with customers
* Participate in and facilitate weekly meetings with our HP customer
Prepare summaries and analyzes necessary for the presentation of results with our HP customer
Consolidate various analyzes Metrics for each team qualifications of BU Hardware: SWD and BCS to identify priority areas of work with our HP customer.
Manage customer escalations (release status from HP partners in consultation with the Operations Manager)
* Interface with cross-functional teams Sellbytel
Participate in meetings organized by other teams Sellbytel (other operating units, Quality Department) with the objective to provide the information necessary for the development of changes in business plans
Be a source of proposals on quality and operational management to define dimensions and share in the company's best practices
* Management of Operations
* Implement action plans under short and medium defined by the Operations Manager (or combination)
Ensuring down communication to the teams (explain and join teams to future changes)
Up regularly information on production (or real-time if necessary) to the Operation Manager
* Propose action plan
* Ensure upward communication (team morale, claims, requests for consideration by the teams of specifics)
* Facilitate team Team Leaders
* Identify process issues with the Team Leaders and implement the corrective action plans
Monitor the implementation of action plans and make adjustments if necessary
Ensure the daily management of Team Leaders and define them with business priorities
Establish a consistent use of working time of Leading Teams
* Operational Aspects & Administrative
* Ensure optimal use of human resources
Establish a consistent schedule for all teams (monitor flows of activity per day, per time slot by time of year)
Plan for the year seasonal rhythms of activity to anticipate training needs and leave management
Develop a plan for monitoring individual agents (number of debriefings, frequency, identification of technical gaps and define plans for recovery)
Establish an operational structure climbing through the agent, the Team Leader and the Operation Manager to meet the needs and expectations of the customer HP
Support the operational system by all human and material resources available
Develop and implement all the necessary tools to improve quality and operational control
-
Sellbytel
- Team Leader
2007 - 2008
* Total Customer Ownership
Identify the problem, solve by various tools at its disposal
Take responsibility for the file until complete resolution of the problem,
Observer rigorously existing policies on licensing and copyright,
* Service Level Agreement
Insure That customer isuue is resolved
Meeting the goals set by our contractual HP customer
Set the thresholds of productivity, quality by teams to achieve the contractual objectives
Analyze the results of the team based on the HP scorecard (CSAT, DADE, GSCTAT ...)
* People Management
Manage the daily qualifying teams under my responsibility (attendance / truancy, holiday schedule)
Organize regular meetings with his staff to do an analysis, to take the necessary measures and to monitor
Identify training needs of staff and conduct training with trainers and coach responsible for training
Conduct regular meetings with teams qualifying
One to One with each agent once a week (see two autonomous teams)
Setting objectives, roles and responsibilities of officers
-
Sellbytel
- Quality coordinator
2007 - 2007
* Monitor the quality of solved cases and forwarded ;
* Check the correct procedures are followed and the backlog ;
* Check the team in real time: time management online management breaks ... ;
* Manage escalations and customer complaints ;
-
Sellbytel
- Technical Support HP ISS engineer
2006 - 2007
* Technical support engineer : Certified Proliant & HP Storage products
PERSONAL SKILLS
-
-
Sellbytel
- Expert Analyste Proliant
2006 - maintenant
Expert analyste en support Hard-Ware pour les clients potentiels et finaux de HP
-
Tunisie Telecom
- Coordinateur de projet
2005 - maintenant
Participation à la mise en œuvre d'une plateforme a valeur ajouté dans les services SMS "Push to Talk".
Depuis le service est opérationnel
-
Tunisie Telecom
- Administrateur Rx
2004 - maintenant
Administrateur Reseaus pour le compte de Tunisie Telecom (El Kasba)
verification des BD clients et solusion de Backup Admin