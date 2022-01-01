Menu

Walid AMARA

SFAX

En résumé

An experienced materials and logistics consultant with strong organisational skills, and a record of increasing responsibilities in Tunisia, Angola, Spain, Tanzania, Mozambique, Namibia, Experienced in drilling, construction, and production environments with international companies. Insuring Materials, procurement and logistics management for Oil and Gas projects with more than 14 years oilfield experience.

HSE conscious, good leadership skills self-motivated and take responsibility very seriously.
To provide a complete and safe Oil Field Materials and Logistics support and coordination for all drilling operations, exploration, development and production projects, both onshore and offshore.

Mes compétences :
Hazardous Materials
Leadership Skills
Logistics Management
Logistics support and coordination
Self-motivated
strong organisational skills
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
WHMIS

Entreprises

  • International Oilfield Services - Base Manager - IOS Material Base III

    2015 - maintenant DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
    * To ensure that all daily operations are completed meeting standards and deadlines.
    * To operate the base profitably meeting the IOS predetermined profit plan for the base.
    * Liaises with all Service Company personnel in Port Sfax on the availability of their equipment detailed on the Rig Load out Lists and ensures adequate preparations are in hand prior to date of loading. Correct certification is required from Service Companies to the same standard as used in the North Sea.
    * Oversee all customer service, cargo and/or mail handling operations.
    * Ensure safety in the workplace and maintain proper equipment handling.
    * Allocates the required manpower and proper working facilities.
    * Prepares and puts into practice the main working procedures. i.e. for inventory control and audits on a regular basis.
    * Supervises material flow to ensure that all materials are correctly received, controlled, and dispatched to the corresponding users.
    * Hiring and retention of employees, including scheduling, training and payroll processes.
    * Administering personnel documents, handling employee issues, and submitting required documents to the Corporate Office.
    * Enforce IOS authority, rules, and other regulatory offices policies/procedures.
    * Control expenses and monitor the base budget and P&L.

  • REPSOL Ltd - Material Logistics Supervisor

    2014 - 2015

  • Statoil - Materials Controller

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Bolloré Africa Logistics - Customs Operations Manager

    Puteaux Cedex 2013 - 2013

  • Storm Ventures International - Material Yard Manager & Material Yard Manager

    2011 - 2013

  • Weatherford Oil Tool GmbH - Import& Export Operations Coordinator

    2010 - 2011

  • British Gas Tunisia Ltd - Material Logistics Supervisor

    2007 - 2010

  • OMV Tunisia Exploration Ltd - Logistics Dispatcher

    2006 - 2006

  • Thyna Petroleum Services - Senior warehouseman

    2004 - 2006

  • International Oilfield Services - Senior warehouseman

    2002 - 2004

Formations

  • Sfax University (Sfax)

    Sfax 2001 - 2005 1st Cycle degree in English Literature

