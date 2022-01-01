Menu

Walid AMDOUNI

sfax

Entreprises

  • SOCOMENIN.SA - Project Manager

    sfax 2011 - maintenant

  • ABB - Ingenieur principal

    Cergy 2007 - 2011

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D''Ingénieurs De Sfax (ENIS) (Sfax)

    Sfax 1992 - 1996 Diplôme National d'ingénieurs

  • EPEIN(École Préparatoir Des Études D'Ingénieur Nabeul) (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 1990 - 1992 Dipôle de premier cycle préparatoire sup techno

  • Lycée Technique De Menzel Bourguiba Tunisie (Menzel Bourguiba)

    Menzel Bourguiba 1986 - 1990 Bac Math technique

