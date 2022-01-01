Retail
Walid AMDOUNI
Walid AMDOUNI
sfax
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOCOMENIN.SA
- Project Manager
sfax
2011 - maintenant
ABB
- Ingenieur principal
Cergy
2007 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Nationale D''Ingénieurs De Sfax (ENIS) (Sfax)
Sfax
1992 - 1996
Diplôme National d'ingénieurs
EPEIN(École Préparatoir Des Études D'Ingénieur Nabeul) (Nabeul)
Nabeul
1990 - 1992
Dipôle de premier cycle préparatoire sup techno
Lycée Technique De Menzel Bourguiba Tunisie (Menzel Bourguiba)
Menzel Bourguiba
1986 - 1990
Bac Math technique
Réseau
Abderrahmen BEN MOHAMED
Fathi GABSI
Geoffroy POUGET
Ghanem ABDERRZAK
Ghassen WELI
Lahmar RAJA
Luc CHOSAL
Massoud ALI
Pascal BINET
Ramzi GHATTASSI
