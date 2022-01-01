Fathi GABSI

-
C.S.W.I
- QC Supervisor
2013 - maintenant
-
-
Rosetti Marino
- QC piping Supervisor
Neuilly
2012 - 2013
contrôle qualité de la préfabrication des pipes du projet ashtart revamping
contrôle et assistance à la réalisation des soudures des tuyauteries de différent diamètres
-
-
ABB / IES Trading
- Superviseur de chantier station de pompage d'eau
2008 - 2011
contrôle et supervision des travaux de construction de deux stations de pompage d'eau en Libye
contrôle des poses des pipes diamètre 4000, 3000, 2600, 2000, 1500, et 1000
contrôle de préparation des surfaces
contrôle des peintures
supervision des poses des pompes
gestion du démarrage et de la maintenance des deux stations durant 2 année.
-
-
-
Inspection Company
- CONSULTANT
2000 - 2008
* I was responsible for NDT service ;
* I have a strong knowledge about divers International Standards; ASME Strd, API Strd, AWS Strd, AWWA Strd, European Norm, British Strd, etc........ ;
* And I worked in many projecttc...tish Standards, etc......NIN in site ns in Tunisia and out of Tunisia in welding inspection, industrial constructions supervision, lifting devices certification and inspection, supervision in mechanical activities', pressures vessels inspection, storage tanks inspection and supervision, pipe line inspection and supervision and many other techniques. ;
* Radiographic, ultrasonic, magnetic particle and dye penetrate testing of gas spheres repairs for SHELL at RADES ;
* Supervision and NDT control by radiography , dye penetrate and magnetic particle , welding procedure qualifications , welders qualifications and testing for PIRECO of 100 Km 12'' pipeline and petroleum refining stations in LIBYA ;
* Radiographic, magnetic particle , dye penetrate , testing of gas piping of RADES 2 power station for PIRECO / ALSTOM ;
* Supervision of welding, NDT, piping installation and water tanks erection at ELMABRUK FIELD for CPTL {Compagnie des petroles Total Libya} ;
* Offshore supervision on ASHTART platform (SEREPT) structures repair and painting ;
* QA-QC MISCAR compression module BECHTEL / BRITISH GAS. Offshore ;
* Supervision of welding, in Offshore piping flow line erection for CPTL {Compagnie des petroles Total Libya} in BD1 Platform ;
* Supervision of Welding, NDT, large diameter pipe installation, painting and lining of
Pipes for ABB Utilities GmbH in grand Al Gardabia Pump Station at Sert Libya
* Cranes and lifting devices certification in Tunisia and in Libya for industrial and petroleum company's
* Certification of 15 cranes and 65 lifting devices for DAEWOO Libyan Branch in AL Wafa site.
* Certification of 18 cranes and 710 lifting devices for BESIX Libyan Branch in Melitha site. ;
* Certification of 25 cranes and 340 lifting devices for GAMA Libyan Branch in Melitha site. ;
* Certification of 02 cranes for TOTAL FINA ELF Libyan Branch in Offshore. ;
* Certification of trucks cranes for BGP in Libyan desert ;
* Certification of 10 cranes and 200 lifting devices for PIRECO Libyan Branch ;
* Certification of 07 cranes, 04 gantry crane and115 lifting devices for SOCOMENIN Libyan Branch ;
* Certification of 06 cranes and 500 lifting devices for SEREPT in ASHTART platform. ;
* Certification of 04 cranes and 200 lifting devices for British Gas Tunisia LTD in MISKAR and Manhattan platforms.
-
SGS Supervise Tunisie
- Inspecteur principal
1993 - 2000
Gestion des opérations de contrôle CND à l'agence de sfax
assistance aux épreuves hydrauliques officielles des appareils à pression de gaz et de vapeur sous la tutelle du ministère de l'industrie Direction de la sécurité
-
SECURAS
- Inspecteur Technique
1984 - 1993
contrôle CND Par Radiographie des soudures dans le secteur industriel et pétrolier, par Ressuage et magnéto scopie
présence aux test de pression réglementaires des appareils à pression de gaz et de vapeur (fixes et mobiles)
Contrôle des appareils et engin de levage
-
-
Société Générale Industrielle
- Opérateur CND
1982 - 1984
contrôles non destructif des ouvrages soudés tel que réservoirs de stockage d’hydrocarbure, sphère de GPL, tuyauteries de pétrole et de gaz
-
