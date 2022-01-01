Fathi GABSI

Gabsi fathi 51 ans

31années de service en contrôle et essais des soudures

Travaillais avec plusieurs Bureaux de contrôle en Tunisie et à l'étranger



Mes compétences :

Pressure Vessel

Petroleum

Responsible for NDT service

Industrial constructions supervision

Quality Assurance

Preparation of WPS and PQR

Managed the monitoring

Managed the documentation

Depression testing of floors and roofs

Welding supervision

Welders qualifications assistance

Tank Erection

Site supervision

Operations and Maintenance

Offshore supervision

Nondestructive Testing

NDT testing

Basic training

Supervisor

QC

X Ray