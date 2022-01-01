Menu

Walid AMOR

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Radiology
UML/OMT
Siebel
SQL
Rational Rose
Customer Relationship Management
XML
X25
X-rays
VPN
UNIX
Troubleshooting
TCP/IP
Specific programming
Shell
SAP
Personal Home Page
PMs scheduling
Oracle 8i
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Visual C/C++
Microsoft Visual C++ .NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
Intern Software Programming
Helpdesk
Hardware Preventive Maintenance
HTML
GSM
Fusion
Ethernet
Clinical Assistance
Cardiology
C++
C Programming Language
Borland Turbo C++
Biomedical training
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
Amélioration continue
Assurance qualité
Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication
Qualité
Management
Production
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • St Jude Medical - Field Service Engineer & Networking Specialist

    2011 - maintenant St Jude Medical

    Installing and Customer Service Engineer - All EMEA Area
    Labs' pre installation visits
    Installing Capital Equipment Systems (Electrophysiology - 3D Mapping - OCT - FFR)
    Biomedical training
    End users' Technical and Clinical Assistance
    PMs scheduling
    Troubleshooting
    Networks Engineer
    Troubleshooting networks issues
    Networking Product Line Specialist

  • Toshiba Medical France - Field Service Engineer & Networks Engineer

    2008 - 2011 Toshiba Medical France

    Installing and Field Service
    Installing CT System
    Biomedical training
    Customers' technical help
    Feedbacks
    Customers' activity monitoring
    Troubleshooting
    Helpdesk and Customer Service

    Troubleshooting networks issues in other areas

  • T2Technology : Technical Services in Radiology and Medical Storage (Pacs, Viewers, Printing solution - Networks Engineer

    2005 - 2008 T2Technology : Technical Services in Radiology and Medical Storage (Pacs, Viewers, Printing solutions)

    Programming
    Intern Software Programming and conception
    Specific programming : API eFilm (Viewer DICOM)

    Medical Imaging Engineer
    Demos
    Installing and Trainings
    Systems' Integration in the Hospital labs
    Networking specialist

    After Sales
    Upgrades
    Software and Hardware Preventive Maintenance
    Helpdesk

    Techniques : Visual C++ .net , dcmtk, Pacs, Mercury Computer Systems, Real Time Imaging

  • Keyvelop - Computer Engineer

    2004 - 2004 Keyvelop : IT Software Editor - Security and Cryptage

    Conception
    UML Modeling

    Programming
    Programming software
    Checklist Tests
    Integration Tests

    Techniques : Rational Rose , Borland C++ Builder, php5

Formations

  • ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2002 - 2004 Communications and Networking Systems Engineering

    Communications and Networking Systems Engineering

  • ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2000 - 2002 Automatics and Electric Engineering

    Automatics and Electric Engineering

  • IPEST : Institut Préparatoire Aux Études Scientifiques Et Techniques (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 1998 - 2000 Preparatory Classes MP (Maths and Physics)

    Preparatory Classes MP (Maths and Physics)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :