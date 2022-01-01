Retail
Walid AYARI
Walid AYARI
TUNIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Professionalisme
Groupe Magasin Générale
- Chef de Produit Bazar
maintenant
New way distribution
- Gérant
2011 - maintenant
Lancemant d'un nouveau Produit
BRICORAMA
- Chef Service Commerciale
VILLIERS SUR MARNE cedex
2010 - 2011
-Mise en place d'une Procédure pour le service.
-Mise en place d'une convention de coopération commerciale.
-Préparation de la stratégie commerciale du service.
Afifa JALADON-DEVILLA
Ahmed BASLI
Anas GHORBEL
Fabrice NOEL
Ghada YAHYAOUI
Gregory VALCKE
Iskander MEZRIGUI
Mehdi RAHALI
Pascal LETISSIER
SARL Raux Gicquel (Binic-Étables-sur-Mer)
