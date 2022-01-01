Menu

Walid AYARI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Professionalisme

Entreprises

  • Groupe Magasin Générale - Chef de Produit Bazar

    maintenant

  • New way distribution - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant Lancemant d'un nouveau Produit

  • New way distribution - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant Lancemant d'un nouveau Produit

  • BRICORAMA - Chef Service Commerciale

    VILLIERS SUR MARNE cedex 2010 - 2011 -Mise en place d'une Procédure pour le service.
    -Mise en place d'une convention de coopération commerciale.
    -Préparation de la stratégie commerciale du service.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :