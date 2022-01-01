Menu

Walid BAHLOUL

COLOMBES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Procédé
Expert en procédé d'extrusion
Expert en Bois composites
Thermoformage
Rhéologie
Polymères

Entreprises

  • UCBL

    COLOMBES maintenant

  • Ingénierie des Matériaux Polymères (Lyon 1, INSA de Lyon) / IMERYS

    maintenant

  • Insa lyon

    Villeurbanne Cedex maintenant

  • Nexans - Project Manager : Extrusion & Technologies

    Casablanca 2013 - maintenant Project/Team Management
    - Extrusion Process Technical Support (98 plants worldwide)
    - Manage and monitor the manufacture of prototypes.
    - Trouble-shoot existing processes and make the necessary improvements as required for an optimum process.
    -Cost reduction
    -Cable design
    -Prepares training manuals, operating procedures and instructions for processes such as stranding, cabling, extrusion, shielding, sheathing and all processing operations
    -Develop and maintain a knowledge of processes and materials utilized in the manufacture of products in the cable industry
    -Assistwith or lead quality improvement projects.
    - Rheology and process simulation
    - Screw and tools (cross head, die...) design

  • Silvadec - R&D Manager

    2011 - 2013 -Project management
    -Ensure the reliability and quality of production
    -Maintaining safety requirements
    - Study of new materials, new ways and concepts of formulation. - Steering-house testing laboratory or production with the laboratories and external partners - Chemical, Physico-chemical and Mechanical characterization of formulations and materials
    developed

  • ESSILOR - R&D Engineer

    Charenton-le-Pont 2010 - 2011 -Multiple assessment tests Managing
    -Managing and scheduling the daily execution of the project - Viscoelastic behavior analysis of polymer films under thermoforming process
    - Physical and mechanical analysis of PET films

  • UCBL - Search Engineer

    COLOMBES 2007 - 2010 MULTIHYBRIDS European Project

    - Synthesis of nanocomposite polymers by reactive extrusion process - Modelling of the extrusion process (Ludovic software) -Physico-chemical characterization (SAXS / WAXS, SEM, TEM: , Rheology, DMA, FTIR, Raman, XPS, NMR, TGA-GC-MS)

Formations

  • ECOLE DES MINES DE PARIS - CEMEF (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2010 - 2011

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2006 - 2010

  • Ecole Nationale D''Ingénieurs De Sfax (ENIS) (Sfax)

    Sfax 2003 - 2006

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2001 - 2003

Réseau

