Walid BAHLOUL

Casablanca2013 - maintenantProject/Team Management
- Extrusion Process Technical Support (98 plants worldwide)
- Manage and monitor the manufacture of prototypes.
- Trouble-shoot existing processes and make the necessary improvements as required for an optimum process.
-Cost reduction
-Cable design
-Prepares training manuals, operating procedures and instructions for processes such as stranding, cabling, extrusion, shielding, sheathing and all processing operations
-Develop and maintain a knowledge of processes and materials utilized in the manufacture of products in the cable industry
-Assistwith or lead quality improvement projects.
- Rheology and process simulation
- Screw and tools (cross head, die...) design
Silvadec
- R&D Manager
2011 - 2013-Project management
-Ensure the reliability and quality of production
-Maintaining safety requirements
- Study of new materials, new ways and concepts of formulation. - Steering-house testing laboratory or production with the laboratories and external partners - Chemical, Physico-chemical and Mechanical characterization of formulations and materials
developed
ESSILOR
- R&D Engineer
Charenton-le-Pont2010 - 2011-Multiple assessment tests Managing
-Managing and scheduling the daily execution of the project - Viscoelastic behavior analysis of polymer films under thermoforming process
- Physical and mechanical analysis of PET films
UCBL
- Search Engineer
COLOMBES2007 - 2010MULTIHYBRIDS European Project
- Synthesis of nanocomposite polymers by reactive extrusion process - Modelling of the extrusion process (Ludovic software) -Physico-chemical characterization (SAXS / WAXS, SEM, TEM: , Rheology, DMA, FTIR, Raman, XPS, NMR, TGA-GC-MS)
Formations
ECOLE DES MINES DE PARIS - CEMEF (Sophia Antipolis)