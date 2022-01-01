Menu

Walid BELAAZ

AIN ELKABIRA





Entreprises

  • EMEC (Egyptian Mud and Chemicals Engineering) - Mud Engineer

    2013 - maintenant

  • BASP (Baroid Algeria de Service aux puits) Halliburton -ENSP - TCC Supervisor 2

    2010 - 2013 TCC (Thermomechanical cuttings cleaner (for treatment drilling waste)) supervisor 2 for (BP - STATOIL SONATRCH ) projects .
    In charge of these tasks:
    -Electrical and mechanical maintenance of unite and equipments.
    - Operating the unit.
    - Managing TCC rig team (relieves & vacation).
    - Organization of maintenance operations.
    - Managing equipments in delivery & reception.

  • BASP - Solid controle and waste management Engineer

    2008 - 2010 - Supervisor-site
    - The servicing and maintenance of equipment.
    - Operator on the machines (Halliburton, Alfa Laval, Flottweg, Brandt, derrick ,Twin filtre,V133 Thermetech.)

  • BCR SANIAK (Company manufacturing taps and bolts) - Foreman of maintenance (mecanic and electric)

    2007 - 2008 • Organization of maintenance operations by:
    - Making spare parts & equipments requests.
    - Recording & reporting maintenance operations.
    - Establishing a predictive maintenance program
    • Managing the team.
    • Electrical and mechanical maintenance of equipments

Formations

  • EMEC (Hassi Massaoud)

    Hassi Massaoud 2014 - 2015 MUD SCHOOL

    Drilling operation and parameters.
    Mud functions and Parameters
    Water Base MUD
    Spud mud.
    KCL Polymer Mud.
    Polymer Mud.
    Polygel Mud.
    Saturated Salt Mud.
    Silicate Mud.
    OIL BASE MUD.

  • Red MED GROUP (Hassi Masoud)

    Hassi Masoud 2014 - 2014

  • Ufas/20 Aout (Setif/Skikda)

    Setif/Skikda 2001 - 2007 electromecanical engineer

