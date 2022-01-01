Walid BELAAZ

-
EMEC (Egyptian Mud and Chemicals Engineering)
- Mud Engineer
2013 - maintenant
-
BASP (Baroid Algeria de Service aux puits) Halliburton -ENSP
- TCC Supervisor 2
2010 - 2013
TCC (Thermomechanical cuttings cleaner (for treatment drilling waste)) supervisor 2 for (BP - STATOIL SONATRCH ) projects .
In charge of these tasks:
-Electrical and mechanical maintenance of unite and equipments.
- Operating the unit.
- Managing TCC rig team (relieves & vacation).
- Organization of maintenance operations.
- Managing equipments in delivery & reception.
-
BASP
- Solid controle and waste management Engineer
2008 - 2010
- Supervisor-site
- The servicing and maintenance of equipment.
- Operator on the machines (Halliburton, Alfa Laval, Flottweg, Brandt, derrick ,Twin filtre,V133 Thermetech.)
-
BCR SANIAK (Company manufacturing taps and bolts)
- Foreman of maintenance (mecanic and electric)
2007 - 2008
• Organization of maintenance operations by:
- Making spare parts & equipments requests.
- Recording & reporting maintenance operations.
- Establishing a predictive maintenance program
• Managing the team.
• Electrical and mechanical maintenance of equipments