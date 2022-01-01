I am Walid Belhaj , Mechanical engineer . I am currently working at Altran Morocco as a Finit Element Analysis (FEA) Engineer in the Automotive field .



I worked at ESI GROUP as a casting engineer : simulation of foundry process . I have worked on modeling of the foundry processes (gravity casting, High Pressure Die Casting, Low Pressure Die Casting, Tilt, ingot casting, ...). I have worked with ESI GMBH team on various projects for different customers in Europe .



I also worked at Segula Technologies TUNISIA as project engineer in the automotive field. The main activities were Meshing using ANSA , pre-processing using ABAQUS and post-processing using Meta-post.



Due to the contact with many European customers and the diversity of projects I 've done,i have good knowledges about the different casting processes and methods of improvement and optimization.



During my experience with customers and team working with people from all over the world I have developped my communication skills .



Mes compétences :

Calculs numériques

FEA