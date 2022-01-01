Walid BENSLIMANE

I got an engineer diploma issued by the mohamadia school of engineers, I also obtained a Master in project management and program leading to a diploma issued by the SKEMA BUSINESS SCHOOl university.I obtained several certifications PMP, PRINCE2...

I integrated the OCP GROUP as electrical maintenance engineer, I participated in the start up of the new prduction units at JORF LASFAR, I also served as responsable of the method office (electric-instrumentation)





Mes compétences :

Performance management

Maintenance

Project management

Électricité