Walid BENSLIMANE

I got an engineer diploma issued by the mohamadia school of engineers, I also obtained a Master in project management and program leading to a diploma issued by the SKEMA BUSINESS SCHOOl university.I obtained several certifications PMP, PRINCE2...
I integrated the OCP GROUP as electrical maintenance engineer, I participated in the start up of the new prduction units at JORF LASFAR, I also served as responsable of the method office (electric-instrumentation)
Mes compétences :
Performance management
Maintenance
Project management
Électricité