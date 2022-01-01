Menu

Walid BENSLIMANE

casablanca

En résumé

I got an engineer diploma issued by the mohamadia school of engineers, I also obtained a Master in project management and program leading to a diploma issued by the SKEMA BUSINESS SCHOOl university.I obtained several certifications PMP, PRINCE2...
I integrated the OCP GROUP as electrical maintenance engineer, I participated in the start up of the new prduction units at JORF LASFAR, I also served as responsable of the method office (electric-instrumentation)


Mes compétences :
Performance management
Maintenance
Project management
Électricité

Entreprises

  • OCP group - Method office responsible (electric-instrumentation)

    casablanca 2013 - maintenant

  • OCP group - Commissionning ,start up engineer

    casablanca 2013 - 2013

  • OCP GROUP - Electrical maintenance engineer

    casablanca 2008 - 2013

Formations

  • SKEMA Business School (Ex ESC Lille) (Lille)

    Lille 2010 - 2011 mastère spécialisé

    Project and Programme Management - certifié PMP,PRINCE 2

  • Ecole Mohammadia D'Ingénieurs (Rabat)

    Rabat 2005 - 2008 electrical engineer

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :