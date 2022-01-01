Walid BOUGHAMMOURA

I’m Industrial engineer with relevant experience in quality and production management within multinational groups.
In addition to my excellent interpersonal skills, I’m very results-oriented. I share these values with my team to
achieve my business goals within the prescribed timeframes in order to ensure internal and external customers
satisfaction.
I’m interested to industrial challenges in quality or production position for automotive industry and to conduct an
international career.
Mes compétences :
AMDEC
Résolution de problèmes
Management d'équipe
Iso 9001
Ishikawa
5S
PDCA
8 D
ISO/TS16949