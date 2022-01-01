Menu

Walid BOUGHAMMOURA

Colmar

En résumé

I’m Industrial engineer with relevant experience in quality and production management within multinational groups.
In addition to my excellent interpersonal skills, I’m very results-oriented. I share these values with my team to
achieve my business goals within the prescribed timeframes in order to ensure internal and external customers
satisfaction.
I’m interested to industrial challenges in quality or production position for automotive industry and to conduct an
international career.

Mes compétences :
AMDEC
Résolution de problèmes
Management d'équipe
Iso 9001
Ishikawa
5S
PDCA
8 D
ISO/TS16949

Entreprises

  • Colmar - Directeur Qualité

    Colmar 2013 - 2015

  • REMY Automotive Tunisia - Ingénieur qualité

    2012 - 2013

  • Leoni - Ingénieur Qualité

    2008 - 2012

  • SOPAL - Responsable production

    2006 - 2008

  • Valeo - Ingénieur qualité production

    Paris 2005 - 2006

Formations

  • TÜV Rheinland Maghreb (Tunisie)

    Tunisie 2015 - maintenant Auditeur tierce partie ISO/TS16949

  • TÜV Rheinland Maghreb (Tunisie)

    Tunisie 2014 - maintenant

  • Bureau Veritas (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Auditeur tierce partie iso 9001

  • ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 1999 - 2005 Ingénieur

