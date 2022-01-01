Retail
Walid BOUMAZA
Walid BOUMAZA
MONTRÉAL
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Interlangue, école de langue
- Enseignant de FLE, FOS
2011 - 2011
Académie de formation linguistique
- Enseignant de FLE, FOS
2011 - 2011
Berlitz
- Enseignant
Cergy
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal Master Industries De la Langue
Grenoble
2014 - maintenant
Français langue étrangère
Réseau
Christina NGUYEN HUU NICHOLS
Dorothy BENNINGTON
Francois TOMBAL
Frank WILLIAM
Indrani SARUKKALIGE
John ARLON
Marcel Plenchette PLENCHETTE
Sandra MENDES
Sébastien GODEAU
