Walid CHOUAT
Walid CHOUAT
EDMONTON, AB
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Java EE
XML
SGBD
PHP 5
SQL
mobile snap
- Adjoint
2015 - maintenant
Bell Canada
- Analyste-programmeur
Montreal
2015 - 2015
UQAM GENIE LOGICIEL (Montréal)
Montréal
2013 - 2014
dess
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (Bengardaine)
Bengardaine
2004 - 2009
Mohamed AROUS
Suresh PARIMI
