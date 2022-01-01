Menu

Walid CHOUAT

EDMONTON, AB

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Java EE
XML
SGBD
PHP 5
SQL

Entreprises

  • mobile snap - Adjoint

    2015 - maintenant

  • Bell Canada - Analyste-programmeur

    Montreal 2015 - 2015

Formations

  • UQAM GENIE LOGICIEL (Montréal)

    Montréal 2013 - 2014 dess

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion (Bengardaine)

    Bengardaine 2004 - 2009

