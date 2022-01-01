Walid ELKHAMDAOUI

Atos Casablanca : Unix/Linux Systems engineer



août 2009 – Aujourd'hui



● UNIX system administrator: AIX, Solaris, Linux, HP-UX

● Study, analysis and integration of new solutions and technologies.

● Put into production of new servers: installation, supervision, SAN, backup

● Support of the production environment

● Incident’s troubleshooting and implementation of client’s requests (SLA respected)

● Writing technical procedures for Level 1 support team.

● Performance optimization and systems tuning.

● Management of crisis situations, efficiency and reflex

● Maintain the proper flow of information



IB-Maroc : Hardware/Software Support



décembre 2006 – juillet 2009



● Implementation and maintenance of SUN’s hardware

● Installation of customers’ solutions and UNIX operating systems

● Hardware implementation of high-tech solutions: SAN, Tape library and SUN servers





Mes compétences :

Management d'équipes

Programation Informatique

Administration système

Analyse technique

Analyse de données

Administrateur réseaux