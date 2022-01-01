Walid ELKHAMDAOUI

Atos Casablanca : Unix/Linux Systems engineer
août 2009 – Aujourd'hui
● UNIX system administrator: AIX, Solaris, Linux, HP-UX
● Study, analysis and integration of new solutions and technologies.
● Put into production of new servers: installation, supervision, SAN, backup
● Support of the production environment
● Incident’s troubleshooting and implementation of client’s requests (SLA respected)
● Writing technical procedures for Level 1 support team.
● Performance optimization and systems tuning.
● Management of crisis situations, efficiency and reflex
● Maintain the proper flow of information
IB-Maroc : Hardware/Software Support
décembre 2006 – juillet 2009
● Implementation and maintenance of SUN’s hardware
● Installation of customers’ solutions and UNIX operating systems
● Hardware implementation of high-tech solutions: SAN, Tape library and SUN servers
Mes compétences :
Management d'équipes
Programation Informatique
Administration système
Analyse technique
Analyse de données
Administrateur réseaux
Pas de formation renseignée