Walid GADHOUMI

ETTAOUFIK CITY, BIR EL HAFEY

I have taken basic engineering courses :mathematics,chemistry, and physics, before moving into more specialized classes like geology, well drilling, reservoir fluids, fluid flow, petroleum production, and reservoir analysis.
My studies in petroleum engineering allowed me to examine a variety of geologic and engineering data to determine the most likely sources of oil. My objective is to obtain a Challenging Position as Petroleum Engineer in a well reputed Corporation and make significant contributions in the multiple disciplines of petroleum engineering.

Petroleum
Petrel
reservoir analysis
presentation skills
Workovers
Well Intervention
Well Drilling
Sensitivity Analysis
Petroleum reservoirs
Natural Gas
Measurement While Drilling
Gained introductory training
Drilling Mud
Drilling Fluid
Corel Draw Suite

  • Tunisia Geoservices - Logging Engineer

    2018 - maintenant Installation of the logging unit, acquisition system.
    Running logging tool into the water well.
    Controlling and monitoring all logging and drilling parameters.
    Interpretation of the well log.

  • University of Louisiana at Lafayette – United States - Student Intern

    2014 - 2014 Thesis titled ``Production Optimization using Sensitivity Analysis
    in an Oil Reservoir''

    *Gained introductory training on reservoir simulation software systems and complete lab
    experiments on topics such as: Eclipse; Petrel; Drilling Mud; Mud Density; Mud Viscosity;
    Mud Rheology.
    *Developed the ability to work on a reservoir simulation optimization project.

  • Schlumberger - Tunisia - Student Intern

    2013 - 2013 Internship on wire line sector.
    Used sophisticated equipment, such as electronic, nuclear, and acoustic tools, relies on my talents to interpret the data from these systems into meaningful recommendations.
     Learned the Fundamentals of Well-Log Interpretation and Acquisition of Logging Data.
     Trained on Measurement While Drilling (MWD) systems which measure formation
    Properties (e.g. resistivity, natural gamma ray, porosity), wellbore geometry
    (Inclination, azimuth), drilling system orientation (tool face), and mechanical
    properties of the drilling process.

  • Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (ETAP) - Student Intern

    2011 - 2011 Logs correlation of ETAP's reservoirs.

    * Looked for crude oil and natural gas by studying rock formations and cuttings from drilling sites.
    * Analyzed data from geological surveys, field maps, and seismic studies to help identify reservoirs.
  • International Training School Sfax – Tunisia (Sfax)

    Sfax 2018 - 2018 QHSE Supervisor

    *QSE Management
    *English for Petroleum
    * Drilling & Production
    * First aid training

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - 2015 National Diploma of Professional Master Degree in Petroleum Engineering

    Specialty:Reservoirs, Wells and Safety
    General Average/20: 14,02 with upper-second class honors.

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2009 - 2012 National Diploma of Applied License in Geological Resources and Environment

    Specialty: Geology of Reservoirs.
    General Average/20: 12,13 with lower-second class honors.

  • Université De Carthage (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2008 First cycle Diploma in Biology and Geology (undergraduate studies)

    Basic engineering courses :mathematics,chemistry, and physics...etc
    General Average/20: 11,05
    Success in national contests to enter the stages of formation of engineers

