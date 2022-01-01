Walid GADHOUMI

I have taken basic engineering courses :mathematics,chemistry, and physics, before moving into more specialized classes like geology, well drilling, reservoir fluids, fluid flow, petroleum production, and reservoir analysis.
My studies in petroleum engineering allowed me to examine a variety of geologic and engineering data to determine the most likely sources of oil. My objective is to obtain a Challenging Position as Petroleum Engineer in a well reputed Corporation and make significant contributions in the multiple disciplines of petroleum engineering.
Mes compétences :
Petroleum
Petrel
reservoir analysis
presentation skills
Workovers
Well Intervention
Well Drilling
Sensitivity Analysis
Petroleum reservoirs
Natural Gas
Measurement While Drilling
Gained introductory training
Drilling Mud
Drilling Fluid
Corel Draw Suite