Walid KADDOUR

-
Gallery of design (Muscat, Sultanat Oman)
- Designer / Coordination and development Manager
2013 - maintenant
Project:
MOZN OMAN LLC, two buildings for the headquarters of MEERA LLC, the client has requested a seat luxury with international standards of comfort, safety and welfare for his staff.
Surface: 12000 m²
Cost: 1100 000 RO (Euro 2.25 million)
Company: Gallery of design OMAN / VLM (Volume Light Material)
Switzerland
---------------------
Mission:
Drafting the plans, coordination and leadership of meetings and monitoring on site, organizing all the work.
-
Oger International TUNISIE
- BIM Coordination and development Manager (Sub-contractor)
Saint Ouen
2013 - 2013
Project:
Created by an intergovernmental agreement signed March 6, 2007 between France and the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Louvre will be a singular and original museum, linking the dynamism of Abu Dhabi and the excellences values embodied by the name of the Louvre. The museum will be a component of a huge cultural district under construction on the island of Saadyat.
Architect: Atelier Jean Nouvel
Cost: Euro 83 million
Company: SAUDI Oger
---------------------
Mission:
Coordination and management of Structural model and teamwork management under Autodesk REVIT
-
Stream Global Services
- Customer Support Technician
Angers
2012 - 2013
Customer Support (internet, VOIP telephony, mobile and TV) activity "Orange France"
-
OGER International Tunisie
- BIM Coordination and development Manager
Saint Ouen
2009 - 2012
Initially, Project Designer Coordinator in Decoration Department, then Draftsman BIM Coordinator and referent in Architecture Department and then BIM Coordination and Development Department Manager.
Projects:
Yamama Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Lot 240 (pattern layout) and Lot 270 (lining stone facades). Under AutoCAD
Jabal Omar Towers in Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Management of a team for the verification of architectural design and structure for shop drawings. Under AutoCAD
CCJ Project (Jeddah Conference Centre) Lot 240 (pattern layout). Under AutoCAD
PNU Project (Princess Nora University bent Abdoulrahmen for Women) Lot 000 Architecture IFC (Issued for Construction). Under AutoCAD
RAWDA PALACE - FAMILY VILLA B01 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lot 000 Architecture (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
RAWDA PALACE - Children VILLA 01 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lot 000 Architecture (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
RAWDA PALACE - Children VILLA 02 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lot 000 Architecture (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
RAWDA PALACE – Annex football field with bench for Children VILLA 01 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
ADFC (Abu Dhabi Financial Centre) - Lot 240 (pattern layout).
ADFC (Abu Dhabi Financial Centre) Development of pattern layouts for landscaping areas of "Mounds" on Revit.
KACWC (King Abdul-Aziz Centre for World Culture) Modelling with Revit design Phase, the (Plaza) tower, the museum and the library. on Revit
King Abdul-Aziz Project 1 "KAP1" (Saudi Arabia): Develop security buildings for the Ministry of the Interior - Phase 1 APS (preliminary design). on Revit
King Abdul-Aziz Project 2 "KAP2" (Saudi Arabia): Develop security buildings for the Ministry of the Interior - Phase IFC (Issued for Construction). on Revit
http://www.ogerinternational.com/
-
SCET Tunisie
- Higher first degree Technician
2008 - 2009
Higher first degree in SCET Tunisia (Central Company for Facilities Planning), Infrastructure and Transport Department.
Projects in which I took part:
Shop Drawings for the highway Tunis-Medjez elbâb-Oued Zarga
Shop Drawings for the Gabes-Ras highway Djedir
http://www.scet-tunisie.com/
-
Teleperformance
- Customer Support Technician
Asnières sur Seine
2007 - 2008
Customer Support for 3 months, unit of Frensh quality and customer relationship for 3 months and then the Backup Manager of Business Unit (Technical Services and Internet) for 4 months, activity « Numericable, France »
http://www.teleperformance.com/
-
TES Engineering
- Draftsman Project Designer
2005 - 2007
I had the opportunity to work on two large projects in Tunisia:
Shop Drawings for Treatment center for hazardous waste in Jradou
Shop Drawings for BCC (Supervising office and Conduct) STEG Tunis, Sousse, Beja, Gafsa and Gabes
http://www.tes-engineering.net/
-
SEP - Services d’Études et de Pilotage
- Draftsman Project Designer
2004 - 2005
At the beginning Draftsman Project Designer : elaboration of concrete plans (formwork and reinforcement) and then I served as Assistant Engineer for a major project (ISET Beja)
Projects :
Shop Drawings for Secondary School in Tozeur
Shop Drawings for the Institue of Technology and Higher Studies (ISET) Beja
Shop Drawings for various housing projects (complex, buildings, ...)
Shop Drawings for various projects of individual villas
-
MAD Inc.
- Business Owner
2003 - 2003
Based in nearby ISET (Higher Institute of Technological Studies), primary and high school, MAD Inc is a project that includes several services, provider of office and computer supplies, developing Civil Engineering Drawings, editing final graduation project reports for students in ISET and subcontracting for Consultants and architectural firms.
-
SETTING
- Draftsman Project Designer
2002 - 2002
Drawing up plans for the construction of bridges and hydraulic structures and plans for roads.
Projects in which I took part in Tunisia:
Tendering for the brigde at Chouchet Rades
Tendering for the brigde of the city ElEskan (Ben Arous)
Tendering for the interchange of X20
Tendering for the interchange of Hammam-Lif
Tendering for exchanger at Boukornine
Tendering for exchanger at Rades Meliane
Tendering for the underpass Ezzahra City
Tendering for the work of art of the Avenue of the Republic (Parallel Avenue Mouhamed 5)
Shop Drawings for bridge at ELMOUROUJ
Shop Drawings for exchanger at Sidi Daoued ("Carrefour" La Marsa)
Shop Drawings for Tunis-Medjez elbâb-Oued Zarga highway
Shop Drawings for Tunis-Bizerte highway
-
Delta Architecture
- Probationer
2001 - 2001
Two months internship in Architecture and Structure in an office "Delta Architecture". (Internship Reinforced Concrete and Architecture.)
-
Cabinet SELMI Med Chatti
- Probationer
2001 - 2001
Internship of twenty one days with Mr Mohamed Selmi Chatty, Architect Urbanist of The ITAAUT (Internship in Architecture)