Walid KADDOUR

I am 39 and I’m a graduate with Technician degree in Building Design Office obtained at the vocational training center in Ben Arous, Tunis, Tunisia in early 2002.

During the past 15 years, I have gained a certain maturity and a solid experience having served as Designer Draftsman, Senior Technician 1st degree, respectively project designer coordinator and Head of Department at companies where I worked. My experience as a Manager of BIM Coordination and Development in “OGER International” has enriched my knowledge in the field of Civil Engineering and Construction. Moreover, my last job position in “Gallery of Design” has enriched my knowledge by adding to my experience the Interior Design and strengthened my competence in construction and project management.



Mes compétences :

Autodesk Revit

Autodesk AutoCAD

Rhinoceros 3D

Digital Project

Microsoft office

Architecture d'intérieur

Auto Fluide & REVIT