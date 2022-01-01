Menu

Walid KADDOUR

TUNIS

En résumé

I am 39 and I’m a graduate with Technician degree in Building Design Office obtained at the vocational training center in Ben Arous, Tunis, Tunisia in early 2002.
During the past 15 years, I have gained a certain maturity and a solid experience having served as Designer Draftsman, Senior Technician 1st degree, respectively project designer coordinator and Head of Department at companies where I worked. My experience as a Manager of BIM Coordination and Development in “OGER International” has enriched my knowledge in the field of Civil Engineering and Construction. Moreover, my last job position in “Gallery of Design” has enriched my knowledge by adding to my experience the Interior Design and strengthened my competence in construction and project management.

Mes compétences :
Autodesk Revit
Autodesk AutoCAD
Rhinoceros 3D
Digital Project
Microsoft office
Architecture d'intérieur
Auto Fluide & REVIT

Entreprises

  • Gallery of design (Muscat, Sultanat Oman) - Designer / Coordination and development Manager

    2013 - maintenant Project:
    MOZN OMAN LLC, two buildings for the headquarters of MEERA LLC, the client has requested a seat luxury with international standards of comfort, safety and welfare for his staff.
    Surface: 12000 m²
    Cost: 1100 000 RO (Euro 2.25 million)
    Company: Gallery of design OMAN / VLM (Volume Light Material)
    Switzerland
    ---------------------
    Mission:
    Drafting the plans, coordination and leadership of meetings and monitoring on site, organizing all the work.

  • Oger International TUNISIE - BIM Coordination and development Manager (Sub-contractor)

    Saint Ouen 2013 - 2013 Project:
    Created by an intergovernmental agreement signed March 6, 2007 between France and the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Louvre will be a singular and original museum, linking the dynamism of Abu Dhabi and the excellences values ​​embodied by the name of the Louvre. The museum will be a component of a huge cultural district under construction on the island of Saadyat.
    Architect: Atelier Jean Nouvel
    Cost: Euro 83 million
    Company: SAUDI Oger
    ---------------------
    Mission:
    Coordination and management of Structural model and teamwork management under Autodesk REVIT

  • Stream Global Services - Customer Support Technician

    Angers 2012 - 2013 Customer Support (internet, VOIP telephony, mobile and TV) activity "Orange France"

  • OGER International Tunisie - BIM Coordination and development Manager

    Saint Ouen 2009 - 2012 Initially, Project Designer Coordinator in Decoration Department, then Draftsman BIM Coordinator and referent in Architecture Department and then BIM Coordination and Development Department Manager.

    Projects:
    Yamama Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Lot 240 (pattern layout) and Lot 270 (lining stone facades). Under AutoCAD
    Jabal Omar Towers in Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Management of a team for the verification of architectural design and structure for shop drawings. Under AutoCAD
    CCJ Project (Jeddah Conference Centre) Lot 240 (pattern layout). Under AutoCAD
    PNU Project (Princess Nora University bent Abdoulrahmen for Women) Lot 000 Architecture IFC (Issued for Construction). Under AutoCAD
    RAWDA PALACE - FAMILY VILLA B01 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lot 000 Architecture (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
    RAWDA PALACE - Children VILLA 01 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lot 000 Architecture (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
    RAWDA PALACE - Children VILLA 02 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lot 000 Architecture (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
    RAWDA PALACE – Annex football field with bench for Children VILLA 01 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Tendering and IFC (Issued for Construction)) On Revit.
    ADFC (Abu Dhabi Financial Centre) - Lot 240 (pattern layout).
    ADFC (Abu Dhabi Financial Centre) Development of pattern layouts for landscaping areas of "Mounds" on Revit.
    KACWC (King Abdul-Aziz Centre for World Culture) Modelling with Revit design Phase, the (Plaza) tower, the museum and the library. on Revit
    King Abdul-Aziz Project 1 "KAP1" (Saudi Arabia): Develop security buildings for the Ministry of the Interior - Phase 1 APS (preliminary design). on Revit
    King Abdul-Aziz Project 2 "KAP2" (Saudi Arabia): Develop security buildings for the Ministry of the Interior - Phase IFC (Issued for Construction). on Revit

    http://www.ogerinternational.com/

  • SCET Tunisie - Higher first degree Technician

    2008 - 2009 Higher first degree in SCET Tunisia (Central Company for Facilities Planning), Infrastructure and Transport Department.
    Projects in which I took part:
    Shop Drawings for the highway Tunis-Medjez elbâb-Oued Zarga
    Shop Drawings for the Gabes-Ras highway Djedir

    http://www.scet-tunisie.com/

  • Teleperformance - Customer Support Technician

    Asnières sur Seine 2007 - 2008 Customer Support for 3 months, unit of Frensh quality and customer relationship for 3 months and then the Backup Manager of Business Unit (Technical Services and Internet) for 4 months, activity « Numericable, France »

    http://www.teleperformance.com/

  • TES Engineering - Draftsman Project Designer

    2005 - 2007 I had the opportunity to work on two large projects in Tunisia:
    Shop Drawings for Treatment center for hazardous waste in Jradou
    Shop Drawings for BCC (Supervising office and Conduct) STEG Tunis, Sousse, Beja, Gafsa and Gabes

    http://www.tes-engineering.net/

  • SEP - Services d’Études et de Pilotage - Draftsman Project Designer

    2004 - 2005 At the beginning Draftsman Project Designer : elaboration of concrete plans (formwork and reinforcement) and then I served as Assistant Engineer for a major project (ISET Beja)
    Projects :
    Shop Drawings for Secondary School in Tozeur
    Shop Drawings for the Institue of Technology and Higher Studies (ISET) Beja
    Shop Drawings for various housing projects (complex, buildings, ...)
    Shop Drawings for various projects of individual villas

  • MAD Inc. - Business Owner

    2003 - 2003 Based in nearby ISET (Higher Institute of Technological Studies), primary and high school, MAD Inc is a project that includes several services, provider of office and computer supplies, developing Civil Engineering Drawings, editing final graduation project reports for students in ISET and subcontracting for Consultants and architectural firms.

  • SETTING - Draftsman Project Designer

    2002 - 2002 Drawing up plans for the construction of bridges and hydraulic structures and plans for roads.
    Projects in which I took part in Tunisia:
    Tendering for the brigde at Chouchet Rades
    Tendering for the brigde of the city ElEskan (Ben Arous)
    Tendering for the interchange of X20
    Tendering for the interchange of Hammam-Lif
    Tendering for exchanger at Boukornine
    Tendering for exchanger at Rades Meliane
    Tendering for the underpass Ezzahra City
    Tendering for the work of art of the Avenue of the Republic (Parallel Avenue Mouhamed 5)
    Shop Drawings for bridge at ELMOUROUJ
    Shop Drawings for exchanger at Sidi Daoued ("Carrefour" La Marsa)
    Shop Drawings for Tunis-Medjez elbâb-Oued Zarga highway
    Shop Drawings for Tunis-Bizerte highway

  • Delta Architecture - Probationer

    2001 - 2001 Two months internship in Architecture and Structure in an office "Delta Architecture". (Internship Reinforced Concrete and Architecture.)

  • Cabinet SELMI Med Chatti - Probationer

    2001 - 2001 Internship of twenty one days with Mr Mohamed Selmi Chatty, Architect Urbanist of The ITAAUT (Internship in Architecture)

Formations

  • Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Bâtiment Ben Arous (Ben Arous)

    Ben Arous 2000 - 2002 Technicien de bureau d’étude en bâtiment

    Vocational Training in Sectorial Training Center for Building in Ben Arous. Final project study: design of a cultural center, passed with honors (architecture, Structure, Topography, Roads and utility networks and surveying calculations.).

  • Lycée Technique Farhat Hached Radès (Radès)

    Radès 1995 - 2000

  • Lycée Ibn Khaldoun (Radès)

    Radès 1992 - 1995

  • Lycee Maxula TUNISIE TEA (Radès)

    Radès 1988 - 1992

