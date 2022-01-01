Menu

Walid KORDOGHLI

TUNIS

Entreprises

  • GET wireless - TECHNICIEN EN TÉLÉCOMMUNICATIONS

    2013 - maintenant

  • Géant techno informatique - Technicien maintenance informatique et SAV

    2011 - 2013

  • Teleperformance - Conseiller clientèle

    Asnières sur Seine 2010 - 2011

  • Time call centre - Télévendeur

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Mécatronique De Borj Cedria (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 BTS

    telecommunication option Informatique

