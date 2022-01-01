Retail
Walid KORDOGHLI
Walid KORDOGHLI
TUNIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GET wireless
- TECHNICIEN EN TÉLÉCOMMUNICATIONS
2013 - maintenant
Géant techno informatique
- Technicien maintenance informatique et SAV
2011 - 2013
Teleperformance
- Conseiller clientèle
Asnières sur Seine
2010 - 2011
Time call centre
- Télévendeur
2010 - 2010
Formations
Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Mécatronique De Borj Cedria (Tunis)
Tunis
2008 - 2010
BTS
telecommunication option Informatique
Réseau
Laurence FOURNIÉ PEPITONE
