Wilfried LAURENT

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Sagem Sécurité - Ingénieur Qualité

    PARIS 2009 - maintenant

  • SPX Service Solutions France - Lead Engineer

    2007 - 2009

  • Johnson Controls - Software Leader

    Colombes 2004 - 2007

  • Johnson Controls (pour Quaternove) - Ingénieur de développement

    2003 - 2004

  • CEA Saclay (pour Quaternove) - Ingénieur de développement

    2000 - 2000

  • Canal + Technologies (pour Quaternove) - Ingénieur de développement

    2000 - 2003 Participations aux phases de développement du décodeur CanalSatellite (Pilotime) de composants métiers, des spécifications jusqu'à l'intégration.
    - Module de gestion de la carte bancaire
    - Système de notification end-to-end
    - Content Push
    - Bibliothèque d'objets graphiques
    ...

  • INRA - Doctorant

    Paris 1997 - 2000 Dans le cadre d'une thèse de doctorat en Génie Informatique :
    - Présentation interactive à des congrès nationaux et internationaux (Madrid, Tokyo)
    - Rédaction d'articles scientifiques dans des revues internationales (Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
    - Application de séquences d'IRM
    - Implémentation d'algorithmes d' analyse et de traitement d'images

    Phd Thesis Summary :
    Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive and non-destructive means of investigating biological tissues, allowing the study of the distribution of inter- and intramuscular fat, as well as the morphology and quantity of connective tissue, which are parameters of eating quality. Two methods for discriminatinf the structural components of muscle in high field MRI are presented here: 1. An hybrid approach to discriminate between lean and fatty tissue, 2. Susceptibility difference between myofibres and connective tissue to generate a contrast. A classification algorithm based on a fuzzy adaptive and semi-supervised approach is proposed to extract quantitative parameters from the MR images. A protocol has been developed which allows the comparison of MR and echographic images. The aim of this study is to use MRI as the reference to establish relationships between the ultrasonic image and the muscular structure.

