Wilfried LAURENT

-
Sagem Sécurité
- Ingénieur Qualité
PARIS
2009 - maintenant
-
SPX Service Solutions France
- Lead Engineer
2007 - 2009
-
Johnson Controls
- Software Leader
Colombes
2004 - 2007
-
Johnson Controls (pour Quaternove)
- Ingénieur de développement
2003 - 2004
-
CEA Saclay (pour Quaternove)
- Ingénieur de développement
2000 - 2000
-
Canal + Technologies (pour Quaternove)
- Ingénieur de développement
2000 - 2003
Participations aux phases de développement du décodeur CanalSatellite (Pilotime) de composants métiers, des spécifications jusqu'à l'intégration.
- Module de gestion de la carte bancaire
- Système de notification end-to-end
- Content Push
- Bibliothèque d'objets graphiques
...
-
INRA
- Doctorant
Paris
1997 - 2000
Dans le cadre d'une thèse de doctorat en Génie Informatique :
- Présentation interactive à des congrès nationaux et internationaux (Madrid, Tokyo)
- Rédaction d'articles scientifiques dans des revues internationales (Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
- Application de séquences d'IRM
- Implémentation d'algorithmes d' analyse et de traitement d'images
Phd Thesis Summary :
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive and non-destructive means of investigating biological tissues, allowing the study of the distribution of inter- and intramuscular fat, as well as the morphology and quantity of connective tissue, which are parameters of eating quality. Two methods for discriminatinf the structural components of muscle in high field MRI are presented here: 1. An hybrid approach to discriminate between lean and fatty tissue, 2. Susceptibility difference between myofibres and connective tissue to generate a contrast. A classification algorithm based on a fuzzy adaptive and semi-supervised approach is proposed to extract quantitative parameters from the MR images. A protocol has been developed which allows the comparison of MR and echographic images. The aim of this study is to use MRI as the reference to establish relationships between the ultrasonic image and the muscular structure.