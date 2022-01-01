Menu

William DUDEFOI

Dubendorf

En résumé

I studied biology and analytical chemistry during my Bachelor and Master degrees.

I completed my PhD in March 2017 at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research; concerning Titanium dioxide nanoparticles in food: characterization, fate in digestive fluids and impact on human gut microbiota.

During my PhD and the previous internships in different laboratories, I developed my ability to manage large scale scientific projects, involving to efficiently design, test and implement experimental protocols, to conduct experiments from the sample preparation to the results recording, and to communicate through written and oral reports.

Mes compétences :
Microbiology
Analytical Chemistry
Molecular biology
Physical chemistry
Rédaction scientifique
Veille scientifique

  • EAWAG - Scientist

    Dubendorf 2020 - maintenant

  • Oklahoma State University / Washington University in St Louis - Research Scientist

    Stillwater, OK, USA / St Louis, MO, USA 2018 - 2020

  • Cnrs - Postdoctoral Researcher

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Research topic : «Modified nanocellulose for bio-based compartmented microreactors»
    Project integrated in the International Consortium on Eco-conception and renewable resources (INCREASE) and performed at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research INRA / BIA / Nanostructured assemblies (NANO)

    Objective:
    The project aims at developing knowledge on complex Pickering, surfactant-free, formulations with the objective to settle the basis of innovative technological products. In this work, we envisage developing novel multiple Pickering emulsion systems based on unmodified and functionalized cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), which can find application as microreactors.

    Missions:

    - Synthesis, functionalization and characterization of CNC
    - Preparation and characterization of inverse (w/o) emulsions
    - Preparation and characterization of the functional double emulsions

    Technical skills:

    - Emulsions preparation and characterization
    Emulsion preparation (ultraturax, sonication systems) and characterization of the interface including microscopic technics (optical, SEM), laser scattering analyses for drop size distribution, neutron scattering analysis for the interfacial thickness and rheological analysis for mechanical characterization.

    - Preparation of double emulsions (o/w/o and w/o/w)
    Production and use of microfluidic devices (Photolithography SU8, PDMS microfluidic devices, PlasmaCleaner for hydrophilic systems)

  • Queen's University - International Research Student

    2015 - 2015 International research student, Department of Biology at Queen’s University, Kingston,
    Ontario, Canada, « Impact of nano-TiO2 on a defined human intestinal community »

  • National Institute for Agronomic Research - Doctorant

    2013 - 2017 Unit: Biopolymers, interactions and assemblies (BIA), Angers-Nantes center, France. Team Interfaces and dispersed systems (ISD)
    Thesis title: « Titanium dioxide particles in food: characterization, fate in digestive fluids and impact on human gut microbiota. »
    Integrated Project in the SERENADE Excellence laboratory research program

  • Laboratory of Microbial Ecology of the Rhizosphere and Extreme Environments - Stage Master 2

    2013 - 2013 Master Degree Internship, French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA)
    (iBEB/SBVME/LEMIRE laboratory), Cadarache,
    « Environmental consequences of TiO2 nanoparticles in non-photo-catalytic conditions - Impact of eco-design (shape and crystallinity) on toxicity on a bacterium model »

  • SeaTech Engineering school - Stage Master 1

    2012 - 2012 MSC Master degree internship, SeaTech Engineering school (formerly ISITV)
    Materials, Polymers, Interfaces, Marine environment (MAPIEM laboratory)
    « Comparative study of the nature of the secondary metabolites of marine bacteria biofilm pioneers, grown under sessile (bonded) versus planktonic (suspended) form »

  • Protee laboratory, Toulon - Stage Master 1

    2012 - 2012 MS Master project management , Master in reactive analytical chemistry and environment modeling (CHARME),
    Transfers and exchanges processes in the environment (PROTEE) laboratory
    « Determination of metal flows and study of their behavior in estuary. Gapeau study ».
    Development, management, implementation, and reporting.
    Evaluation of carbon, nitrogen nitrogen and trace metals (Cu, Pb, Cd) concentrations in the waters of the Gapeau (Toulon river) and study of their behavior in the estuary.

  • INRA Nantes

    Nantes 2013 - 2017 Doctor of Philosophy

    Titanium dioxide particles in food: characterization, fate in digestive fluids and impact on human gut microbiota.
    INRA/University of Nantes, France.

  • Université Toulon (La Garde)

    La Garde 2012 - 2013 Master of Science (M2)

    CHARME specialty (Reactive analytical chemistry and environment modeling)
    University of Toulon, France. (Rank: 1st, with honors)

  • Université Toulon (La Garde)

    La Garde 2011 - 2012 Master of Science (M1)

    Technologies, Health, Chemical and Materials mention.
    CHARME specialty (Reactive analytical chemistry and environment modeling)
    University of Toulon, France. (Rank: 4th)

  • Université Toulon (La Garde)

    La Garde 2010 - 2011 Bachelor of Science

    BACHELOR Sciences, Technologies, Health, Biology mention.
    Biochemistry, cellular biology and molecular biology specialties

  • Université Toulon (La Garde)

    La Garde 2008 - 2010 University Degree

    TWO YEAR UNIVERSITY DEGREE Sciences, Technologies, Health, Biology mention.
    Biochemistry, cellular biology and molecular biology specialties
    University of Toulon, France.

  • Lycée Beaussier

    La Seyne Sur Mer 2007 - 2008 Baccalauréat (S)

    Scientific mention, Biology specialty

