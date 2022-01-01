William DUDEFOI

I studied biology and analytical chemistry during my Bachelor and Master degrees.



I completed my PhD in March 2017 at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research; concerning Titanium dioxide nanoparticles in food: characterization, fate in digestive fluids and impact on human gut microbiota.



During my PhD and the previous internships in different laboratories, I developed my ability to manage large scale scientific projects, involving to efficiently design, test and implement experimental protocols, to conduct experiments from the sample preparation to the results recording, and to communicate through written and oral reports.



Mes compétences :

Microbiology

Analytical Chemistry

Molecular biology

Physical chemistry

Rédaction scientifique

Veille scientifique