William MEGEL

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Intégration web
Apple iOS
Informatique
Adobe Flex
Modélisation
SQL
Business Process Management
Développement web
Java EE
Java Platform
Conduite de projet
JQuery
Rich Internet application
AngularJS
JCMS
Google Android
Entreprises
SQLI
- Chef de projets / Consultant RIA
Levallois-Perret2012 - maintenant
SQLI
- Consultant BPM Workflow
Levallois-Perret2000 - 2011Conseil en choix d'outils.
Expertise BPM (W4, Oracle SOA Suite, Adobe Livecycle ES, K2, ...).
Consultant Plateforme Adobe Livecycle ES/ES2 et technologies associées (Livecycle Data Services, Flex, AIR, ...)