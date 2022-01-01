Menu

Xav NOLAN

PUTEAUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Swiss Education Group - Assistant Marketing

    2014 - maintenant

  • KTS France - Internship as financial assistant

    2013 - 2013 Lettering of account
    Invoicing
    recognition and settling of scores

  • Darty - Internship as sales assistant

    BONDY 2011 - 2012

  • IPAG Business School -  Receptionist

    Paris 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2013 - 2014 third year

  • Ipag Business School (Puteaux)

    Puteaux 2011 - 2016 third year

    Ecole supérieure de Commerce

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :