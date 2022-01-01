Menu

Xavier FASCE

Cergy Pontoise

Mes compétences :
Bureau d'études
Networking
Design produit
Gestion de projet
Conception de produit
R & D
Value engineering
FMEA
Offshore Oil & Gas
Low Voltage
Intellectual Property Law
Electromagnetics

Entreprises

  • 3M - Senior Engineer product development

    Cergy Pontoise 2015 - maintenant Corporate Research Labs SEMS- Mechanical Design

  • Pouyet 3M - Project manager for international development

    2000 - 2015 conception of connectivity for data and telecom network

  • Pouyet - Project leader R&D

    1991 - 2000

  • French Army - Artillery Officer

    1990 - 1991 Command of a small team then assigned to training of a section

  • EATON Controls - Project leader

    1988 - 1990 Design and customization of home appliance components ( Timer)

    - strong experience of FMEA with customer ( CEMA) on complete timer ;
    - 1 patent granted ;

