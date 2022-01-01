Menu

Xavier MARTIN

Montréal

En résumé

Ingénieur aéronautique sur les systèmes hydro-mécanique du CRJ

Mes compétences :
Trains d'atterissages
Aéronautique
Matériaux
Hydraulique
Commandes de vols

Entreprises

  • Bombardier Aerospace - Ingénieur - intégrateur Hydromécanique

    Montréal 2013 - maintenant Carry out CRJ Hydromechanic systems design and certification action, airworthiness and/or operational requirements for sustaining projects
    - Review safety assessments on Hydro-mechanical systems and continuing Airworthiness issues
    - Provide support to Customer Support Engineering, Service Engineering and Production.
    - Provide Engineering assessment in support of Commercial liability negotiation.
    - Support Flight Control, Hydraulic, Main & Nose Landing Gear (ATA 27, 29, 32)

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2011 - 2012

  • ESEM - Polytech'Orléans (Orleans)

    Orleans 2009 - 2012
Annuaire des membres :