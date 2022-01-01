Xavier MARTIN

Montréal 2013 - maintenantCarry out CRJ Hydromechanic systems design and certification action, airworthiness and/or operational requirements for sustaining projects
- Review safety assessments on Hydro-mechanical systems and continuing Airworthiness issues
- Provide support to Customer Support Engineering, Service Engineering and Production.
- Provide Engineering assessment in support of Commercial liability negotiation.
- Support Flight Control, Hydraulic, Main & Nose Landing Gear (ATA 27, 29, 32)