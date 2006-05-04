Xavier MORAND

J'ai réalisé, avec succès, des missions variées, bénéficiant de la connaissance de différents marchés et modèles de management, preuve de vitalité et d' adaptabilité; Je recherche des responsabilités dans une organisation dynamique, participant par mes aptitudes, et ma motivation, au développement du business et de l'image de l'entreprise.



Motivation :

Prise de responsabilités dans une structure commerciale évolutive.



Compétences :

Suivi et optimisation du CA, des marges, des budgets et des parts de marché.

Garant de l'application des accords et du respect de la politique commerciale.

Participation à l'élaboration de la politique commerciale et promotionnelle.

Détection d'opportunités et force de proposition pour actions en direct.

Optimisation des opérations promotionnelles et accords spécifiques.

Études et valorisation merchandising, réimplantations de linéaires.

Gestion de centrales, plateformes, entrepôts, et grands comptes.

Analyse des résultats, recadrage et optimisation des prévisions.

Recrutement, formation et motivation de force de ventes.

Encadrement, management, suivi et assistance terrain.

Animation nationale de réseaux de distribution.