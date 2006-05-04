Menu

Xavier MORAND

  • Idal
  • chef de secteur

NICE

En résumé

J'ai réalisé, avec succès, des missions variées, bénéficiant de la connaissance de différents marchés et modèles de management, preuve de vitalité et d' adaptabilité; Je recherche des responsabilités dans une organisation dynamique, participant par mes aptitudes, et ma motivation, au développement du business et de l'image de l'entreprise.

Motivation :
Prise de responsabilités dans une structure commerciale évolutive.

Compétences :
Suivi et optimisation du CA, des marges, des budgets et des parts de marché.
Garant de l'application des accords et du respect de la politique commerciale.
Participation à l'élaboration de la politique commerciale et promotionnelle.
Détection d'opportunités et force de proposition pour actions en direct.
Optimisation des opérations promotionnelles et accords spécifiques.
Études et valorisation merchandising, réimplantations de linéaires.
Gestion de centrales, plateformes, entrepôts, et grands comptes.
Analyse des résultats, recadrage et optimisation des prévisions.
Recrutement, formation et motivation de force de ventes.
Encadrement, management, suivi et assistance terrain.
Animation nationale de réseaux de distribution.

Entreprises

  • Idal - Chef de secteur

    Marketing | 2021 - 2021 Mandaté par ANDROS Groupe
    Mon Bio Gourmand
    Glaces et sorbets Bio, innovations 2021
    Exclusif aux magasins et drives E.Leclerc@Lecasud
    Dpts: 04/05/06/07/13/26p/30/83/84

  • Mgs Sales & Marketing - Chef de Secteur

    Charenton-le-Pont 2018 - 2020 Mandaté par:
    *GE Lighting - suivi commercial réseau St Gobain Distribution
    (COMASUD: 04/06/07/13/26/30/38p/83/84)
    *LEGO - prise de commandes directes Noël + OP été + Innos et boost permanent
    (Leclerc PACA & Langedoc-Rousillon)
    *Groupe Delonghi - Promotion des ventes saisonnier Noël- fête des mères Kenwood/Braun (GSS/GSA 04/05/06/83)
    *Ravensburger - Push Noël promo et BOX, boost réassort commande express,
    (Leclerc+Joueclub 06/83)

  • ARMADA Externalisation Commerciale - Chef de Secteur

    Suresnes 2017 - 2017 Mandaté par HENKEL (Laundry & Home Care)
    PACA
    (GMS)

  • SARAWAK Force de Vente - Chef de Secteur

    2016 - 2016 Mandaté par UTC
    PACA, Occitanie et Nouvelle Aquitaine (GSB)

  • ARMADA Externalisation Commerciale - Chef de Secteur

    Suresnes 2016 - 2016 Mandaté par le groupe HEINEKEN
    PACA
    (GMS)

  • Alinea-Europe - Technico Commercial / Chef de Secteur

    2015 - 2015 Gestion 5P PdV
    Mandaté par BIGARD et UTC
    PACA et IDF
    (GMS / GSB)

  • EIRL MORAND - Gérant

    2011 - 2014 Exploitation fonds de commerce café-restaurant

  • VYNEX S.A. via Adecco - Technico-commercial GSB

    2008 - 2008 Gestion clients, vente promotions, merchandising, réimplantations.
    Tréfilerie, clous/vis, quincaillerie, colles.
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (GSB et Pros)

  • CIRCULAR PRO VENTE - Chef de Secteur

    Toulouse 2005 - 2009 Missions moyenne et longue durée, produits grande consommation.
    Mandaté par ILLY, SFR, TOTAL, BIC, MAPA/SPONTEX, CEGETEL...
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes, Haute Normandie
    (GSA, GSS, RHF, BtoB & BtoC)

  • mandaté par LG France - Attaché Commercial / Formateur-Merchandiseur

    2004 - 2004 Promotion des ventes, formation produits, implantations
    Division Blanc: froid, lavage, cuisson et aspiration
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (GSS/GSA)

  • mandaté par LOGITECH - Attaché Commercial / Formateur

    2003 - 2003 Promotion des ventes, négociation et formation
    Accessoires informatiques: Claviers, souris, webcams..
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (GSS / GMS)

  • mandaté par HILCONA - Animateur National des Ventes

    2002 - 2002 Animation Réseaux distribution alimentaire professionnels et utilisateurs.
    France
    (CHR / RHD et Cash)

  • Agence FOOD COMPANY - Chef de Secteur VRP

    2001 - 2001 Gestion commerciale, prospection, référencements, implantations.
    Produits frais, surgelés, liquides, épicerie sucrée/salée, bazar...
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (GMS / GSS, et Cash&C)

  • SEGAFREDO ZANETTI - Chef de Secteur

    1999 - 1999 Gestion commerciale PdV et centrale SCAPNOR
    Cafés torréfiés
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (GMS et magasins populaires)

  • RECKITT & COLMANN - Chef de Secteur VRP

    1998 - 1998 Gestion commerciale PdV et centrale LECASUD.
    Produits d’entretien, hygiène, lessives, cirages et dépilatoires
    PACA
    (GMS)

  • SBD Phytopure Alès Groupe - Attaché Commercial GSA

    1995 - 1995 Gestion commerciale, prospection, implantation
    Soins naturels, capillaires et “1er âge”
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (G.S.A. et magasins populaires)

  • VIC S.A. - Responsable des Ventes

    1995 - 1997 Gestion commerciale, prospection, négociations, management.
    France IDF, Nord, grand Est, Centre et Haute Normandie.
    Emballages, sacs de caisse et isothermes (GSA/Pros)

  • RHINO S.A. - Attaché Commercial GSB

    1994 - 1994 Gestion commerciale, prospection, vente, implantations, mises en avant...
    Outillage électroportatif, domotique
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (GSA/GSB, BtoB)

  • Groupe NEGRITA-PASSELAC - Technico-commercial VRP

    1989 - 1992 Prospection, création portefeuille client, référencement de centrales achats.
    Toutes boissons, équipement professionnel
    IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
    (CHR/RHF)

Formations