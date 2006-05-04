Xavier MORAND

-
Idal
- Chef de secteur
Marketing |
2021 - 2021
Mandaté par ANDROS Groupe
Mon Bio Gourmand
Glaces et sorbets Bio, innovations 2021
Exclusif aux magasins et drives E.Leclerc@Lecasud
Dpts: 04/05/06/07/13/26p/30/83/84
-
Mgs Sales & Marketing
- Chef de Secteur
Charenton-le-Pont
2018 - 2020
Mandaté par:
*GE Lighting - suivi commercial réseau St Gobain Distribution
(COMASUD: 04/06/07/13/26/30/38p/83/84)
*LEGO - prise de commandes directes Noël + OP été + Innos et boost permanent
(Leclerc PACA & Langedoc-Rousillon)
*Groupe Delonghi - Promotion des ventes saisonnier Noël- fête des mères Kenwood/Braun (GSS/GSA 04/05/06/83)
*Ravensburger - Push Noël promo et BOX, boost réassort commande express,
(Leclerc+Joueclub 06/83)
-
ARMADA Externalisation Commerciale
- Chef de Secteur
Suresnes
2017 - 2017
Mandaté par HENKEL (Laundry & Home Care)
PACA
(GMS)
-
SARAWAK Force de Vente
- Chef de Secteur
2016 - 2016
Mandaté par UTC
PACA, Occitanie et Nouvelle Aquitaine (GSB)
-
ARMADA Externalisation Commerciale
- Chef de Secteur
Suresnes
2016 - 2016
Mandaté par le groupe HEINEKEN
PACA
(GMS)
-
Alinea-Europe
- Technico Commercial / Chef de Secteur
2015 - 2015
Gestion 5P PdV
Mandaté par BIGARD et UTC
PACA et IDF
(GMS / GSB)
-
EIRL MORAND
- Gérant
2011 - 2014
Exploitation fonds de commerce café-restaurant
-
VYNEX S.A. via Adecco
- Technico-commercial GSB
2008 - 2008
Gestion clients, vente promotions, merchandising, réimplantations.
Tréfilerie, clous/vis, quincaillerie, colles.
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(GSB et Pros)
-
CIRCULAR PRO VENTE
- Chef de Secteur
Toulouse
2005 - 2009
Missions moyenne et longue durée, produits grande consommation.
Mandaté par ILLY, SFR, TOTAL, BIC, MAPA/SPONTEX, CEGETEL...
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes, Haute Normandie
(GSA, GSS, RHF, BtoB & BtoC)
-
mandaté par LG France
- Attaché Commercial / Formateur-Merchandiseur
2004 - 2004
Promotion des ventes, formation produits, implantations
Division Blanc: froid, lavage, cuisson et aspiration
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(GSS/GSA)
-
mandaté par LOGITECH
- Attaché Commercial / Formateur
2003 - 2003
Promotion des ventes, négociation et formation
Accessoires informatiques: Claviers, souris, webcams..
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(GSS / GMS)
-
mandaté par HILCONA
- Animateur National des Ventes
2002 - 2002
Animation Réseaux distribution alimentaire professionnels et utilisateurs.
France
(CHR / RHD et Cash)
-
Agence FOOD COMPANY
- Chef de Secteur VRP
2001 - 2001
Gestion commerciale, prospection, référencements, implantations.
Produits frais, surgelés, liquides, épicerie sucrée/salée, bazar...
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(GMS / GSS, et Cash&C)
-
SEGAFREDO ZANETTI
- Chef de Secteur
1999 - 1999
Gestion commerciale PdV et centrale SCAPNOR
Cafés torréfiés
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(GMS et magasins populaires)
-
RECKITT & COLMANN
- Chef de Secteur VRP
1998 - 1998
Gestion commerciale PdV et centrale LECASUD.
Produits d’entretien, hygiène, lessives, cirages et dépilatoires
PACA
(GMS)
-
SBD Phytopure Alès Groupe
- Attaché Commercial GSA
1995 - 1995
Gestion commerciale, prospection, implantation
Soins naturels, capillaires et “1er âge”
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(G.S.A. et magasins populaires)
-
VIC S.A.
- Responsable des Ventes
1995 - 1997
Gestion commerciale, prospection, négociations, management.
France IDF, Nord, grand Est, Centre et Haute Normandie.
Emballages, sacs de caisse et isothermes (GSA/Pros)
-
RHINO S.A.
- Attaché Commercial GSB
1994 - 1994
Gestion commerciale, prospection, vente, implantations, mises en avant...
Outillage électroportatif, domotique
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(GSA/GSB, BtoB)
-
Groupe NEGRITA-PASSELAC
- Technico-commercial VRP
1989 - 1992
Prospection, création portefeuille client, référencement de centrales achats.
Toutes boissons, équipement professionnel
IDF et Dpts. limitrophes
(CHR/RHF)