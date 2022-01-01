Menu

Ya-Lan LEE

ILE-DE-FRANCE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Animal health
Asia
Asie
Business
Chinese
Chinois
Continuous improvement
Export
Import
Learning & Development
Management
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Pharmaceutical Industry
Sales

Entreprises

  • PFIZER ANIMAL HEALTH INTER, PARIS, FRANCE - Central & Northern EU region

    2009 - maintenant (2010 - ...) Coordinate and execute marketing, sales projects to ensure European strategy implementation, multiple marketing tools exploration & implementation.

    (2009 – 2010) Coordinate & Lead Marketing & Sales projects in North & Central European region (29 countries) to cascade strategy, align country operational plan, lead e-learning project, implement pan-European marketing tool across countries
    - Coordinate & lead across functions to ensure business operational effectiveness (Technical excellence, Sales Force effectiveness, Multichannel marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Communication, Business Learning & Development)
    - Build & coordinate New Established Brands EU Master technical/ marketing training modules
    - Lead yellow-belt project of Continuous Improvement
    - Deliver knowledge transfer training programs for the integration of Fort Doge, Elanco, Alpharma and Diagnostics
    - Lead and execute bi-quarterly sales meeting assessment process continuous improvement (yellow belt ) project
    - Lead & Implement on-line learning tools/ email marketing tools over 29 countries

    Result:
    - Lead & build EU Master marketing/ technical training modules across 4 species
    - 95% participants satisfaction with training/meeting organized
    - CI project decrease 40% cost & reduce 50% process time
    - CI project wins 2010 Pfizer Global Continuous Improvement Prize

  • TAIWAN EXTERNAL TRADE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (TAITRA), TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Project Manager

    2006 - 2008 Manage AgExporter website to promote Taiwanese agricultural products abroad. Lead e-marketing/ Google Adword projects for TAITRA trade net.
    Explore potential foreign buyers via multichannel marketing. Lead, participate critical international exhibitions to promote Taiwan products
    - Lead external agency for Google advertisement to ensure website natural ranking in Google search result
    - Coordinate with product supplier & Implement multichannel marketing via seminars, telephone, customer service, email campaign etc to promote website
    - Lead Taiwanese suppliers to critical international exhibitions to promote Taiwan products

    Result :
    -Raise the number of website visitors by 15%, rank AgExporter in the top 3 results proposed by Google
    -Organise, participate international exhibitions – EUROBIKE 2007, Munich
    Result : Increase by 90% the number of business inquiries

  • JOHNSON & JOHNSON, TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Product Manager

    2005 - 2006 - Collect and analyse market trends: competition, market share, potential market
    - Define product launch strategy: price, promotion, communication, budget
    - Organise new product launch seminars/exhibitions for customers

    Result : 95% of customer satisfaction for the new product launch

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2009 Management de grand projet

    mastere specialise

  • BI Norwegian School Of Management (Oslo)

    Oslo 2004 - 2005 Business Administration -Marketing / Finance

    Exchange student program from Taiwan

  • National Chengchi University NCCU IMBA (Taipei)

    Taipei 2002 - 2004 International Trade - Marketing / Finance

    Master Degree

