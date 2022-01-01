Ya-Lan LEE

Mes compétences :
Animal health
Asia
Asie
Business
Chinese
Chinois
Continuous improvement
Export
Import
Learning & Development
Management
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Pharmaceutical Industry
Sales
Entreprises
PFIZER ANIMAL HEALTH INTER, PARIS, FRANCE
- Central & Northern EU region
2009 - maintenant(2010 - ...) Coordinate and execute marketing, sales projects to ensure European strategy implementation, multiple marketing tools exploration & implementation.
(2009 – 2010) Coordinate & Lead Marketing & Sales projects in North & Central European region (29 countries) to cascade strategy, align country operational plan, lead e-learning project, implement pan-European marketing tool across countries
- Coordinate & lead across functions to ensure business operational effectiveness (Technical excellence, Sales Force effectiveness, Multichannel marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Communication, Business Learning & Development)
- Build & coordinate New Established Brands EU Master technical/ marketing training modules
- Lead yellow-belt project of Continuous Improvement
- Deliver knowledge transfer training programs for the integration of Fort Doge, Elanco, Alpharma and Diagnostics
- Lead and execute bi-quarterly sales meeting assessment process continuous improvement (yellow belt ) project
- Lead & Implement on-line learning tools/ email marketing tools over 29 countries
Result:
- Lead & build EU Master marketing/ technical training modules across 4 species
- 95% participants satisfaction with training/meeting organized
- CI project decrease 40% cost & reduce 50% process time
- CI project wins 2010 Pfizer Global Continuous Improvement Prize
TAIWAN EXTERNAL TRADE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (TAITRA), TAIPEI, TAIWAN
- Project Manager
2006 - 2008Manage AgExporter website to promote Taiwanese agricultural products abroad. Lead e-marketing/ Google Adword projects for TAITRA trade net.
Explore potential foreign buyers via multichannel marketing. Lead, participate critical international exhibitions to promote Taiwan products
- Lead external agency for Google advertisement to ensure website natural ranking in Google search result
- Coordinate with product supplier & Implement multichannel marketing via seminars, telephone, customer service, email campaign etc to promote website
- Lead Taiwanese suppliers to critical international exhibitions to promote Taiwan products
Result :
-Raise the number of website visitors by 15%, rank AgExporter in the top 3 results proposed by Google
-Organise, participate international exhibitions – EUROBIKE 2007, Munich
Result : Increase by 90% the number of business inquiries
JOHNSON & JOHNSON, TAIPEI, TAIWAN
- Product Manager
2005 - 2006- Collect and analyse market trends: competition, market share, potential market
- Define product launch strategy: price, promotion, communication, budget
- Organise new product launch seminars/exhibitions for customers
Result : 95% of customer satisfaction for the new product launch