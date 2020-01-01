Je m'appele Yacine djebrani je suis un technicien superieure en maintenance industrielle
Entreprises
ITEEM DE BEAU-LIEU
- STAGIAIRE
2011
Gestion de réseaux transport d'électricité ( GRTE)
- Technicien principal exploitation poste Haute tension (HT)
2019 - maintenantExploitation des postes sources
Gestion du réseau
Maintenance des équipements
Consignation et deconsignation des travées et ligne haute tension
Gestion des incidents
Les travaux neufs
Établir le bilan énergétique en calculant l'énergie (active réactive et consommation. )
Établir le SMQ
ENASC
- BTS EN MAINTENANCE INDUSTRIELLE
2012 - maintenantJE M'ASSURE LA MAINTENANCE DES ASCENSEURS AU NIVEAU DE WILAYA DE TIZI OUZOU BOUMERDES ET ALGER .
ENIEM
- MAINTENENCIER
Lyon2011 - 2011
Formations
IFEG Ex ETB Ecole Technique De BLIDA SONELEGAZ (Blida)
Blida2013 - 2013TECHNICIEN PRINCIPALE EXPLOITATION POSTE 60KV