Yacine DJEBRANI

AZAZGA

En résumé

Je m'appele Yacine djebrani je suis un technicien superieure en maintenance industrielle

Entreprises

  • ITEEM DE BEAU-LIEU - STAGIAIRE

    2011

  • Gestion de réseaux transport d'électricité ( GRTE) - Technicien principal exploitation poste Haute tension (HT)

    2019 - maintenant Exploitation des postes sources
    Gestion du réseau
    Maintenance des équipements
    Consignation et deconsignation des travées et ligne haute tension
    Gestion des incidents
    Les travaux neufs
    Établir le bilan énergétique en calculant l'énergie (active réactive et consommation. )
    Établir le SMQ

  • ENASC - BTS EN MAINTENANCE INDUSTRIELLE

    2012 - maintenant JE M'ASSURE LA MAINTENANCE DES ASCENSEURS AU NIVEAU DE WILAYA DE TIZI OUZOU BOUMERDES ET ALGER .

  • ENIEM - MAINTENENCIER

    Lyon 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • IFEG Ex ETB Ecole Technique De BLIDA SONELEGAZ (Blida)

    Blida 2013 - 2013 TECHNICIEN PRINCIPALE EXPLOITATION POSTE 60KV

    TPEP 60KV

Réseau