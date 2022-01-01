Menu

Yahn HEURLIN

FERRAND

  • Michelin - B2C Marketing Vice-President for North America

    FERRAND 2017 - maintenant

  • Michelin - MICHELIN Business Segment Director for North America

    FERRAND 2016 - 2017 In charge of designing, developing and launching the MICHELIN brand offers (products, services & other) for the passenger car and light truck replacement tire markets in North America.

  • Michelin - Consumer Experience Manager for Europe

    FERRAND 2012 - 2016 Responsible for the activation of Group's brands & promotions of Passenger Cars offers (tyres &/or services) towards consumers, retailers & all other key audiences across all touch points in Europe

  • Michelin - Head of Communications & Brands Group Department

    FERRAND 2010 - 2012 Responsible at Group level for the animation of the Michelin Brands Council, surveys (image, internal communication & ad hoc surveys), brands identity & advertising standards, creative developments, media-planning & buying, digital platform (Group’s Internet & Intranet web sites), heritage (global strategy & management of “l’Aventure Michelin” museum), Corporate publications, media library, Michelin shops & promotional items.

  • Michelin - Coordinator of the Zone Communications & Brands Directors Network

    FERRAND 2008 - 2010 Steering of the definition process of 5-year and yearly strategic plans for Brands & Communication, animation of the Department management team, animation of the network of Zone Communications & Brands Directors, management of Communication competencies at Group level, Risk management, Quality management and direct support to the Communication & Brands Group Director, member of the Group Executive Board (speeches & presentation writing, representation in meetings, committees, etc.).

  • Michelin - Group Media Director

    FERRAND 2005 - 2008 Creation of the Michelin Global Media Platform & active management of the Michelin group’s media investments: rationalization of the processes, organization of pitches in Europe, North America & Asia, definition & active coordination of media strategies, definition & management of a global productivity program.

  • Aegis Media/OKS (Aegis Media) - Head of the International Department & New Business Director

    Москва 2001 - 2005 Management of media expert teams delivering strategic planning, International coordination, media planning, media buying & data management, based in Paris then in New York City. Main accounts: Heinz group, Hermès, Hyundai Kia, Japan Tobacco, Pfizer, Renault & Total

  • Mediaedge:cia - Head of the International Deparment & New Business Director

    Москва 1998 - 2001 Management of a media expert team delivering strategic planning, International coordination, media planning & buying services, both on Domestic and International levels. Main accounts: Crédit Agricole, Chrysler, DHL, Deutsche Telekom, JP Morgan, Nortel, Richemont Group, Shell and Visa.

  • Peugeot - European Media Manager

    Paris 1995 - 1998 Creation with a co-Manager of the Peugeot International Media Department. Reorganization of the European media investments management, implementation of a coordination process and monitoring/optimization of the media strategies of 20 Peugeot subsidiaries as well as their media agencies’ achievements.

  • Larrousse Formula One Team - Press Officer

    1994 - 1994 Press Relationship Officer and Marketing Executive. Present at Formula One Grand Prix.

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan maintenant

