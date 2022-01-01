Menu

Yahyaoui JAAFER

KASSERINE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • smart services huawei - Reponsable technique

    2015 - maintenant

  • STEG tunisie - Stageur

    2014 - 2015

  • Tunisie télécom - Stage

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • ISSAT (Mahdia)

    Mahdia 2012 - 2015 Electronique et telecom

Réseau