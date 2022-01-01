Yakoub DAMAK

Yakoub has an engineering degree in Computer Science since 2013.

Actually he helds the position of Java/J2ee consultant in the digital department of Talan Group.



He worked as software developer in the department of electronic payment and banking solutions of Telnet Inc. company. he worked also in some software projects as a trainee , software engineer and senior software engineer.

He has over 3 years of experience on software development with Java/J2EE and C/C++ languages and technologies.



Some of the end-user clients for whom the projects were designed and developed for are : Gefco, British Barclays Payement, Elavon, Ingenico (UK), Tokheim, Cetelem, Ingenico (France)...

Some other solutions were designed as Freelance projects (production management and business administration) for a variety of companies …



He is an excellent problem-solver ensuring a very high level of deliverable solution quality.



Mes compétences :

Java EE

Java

Systèmes embarqués

Développement informatique

C++