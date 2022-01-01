Menu

Yamar DIOP

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • BANQUE DE DAKAR - Agent Back offices

    2014 - maintenant Operation de Marché , Engagement, operation locale, Monétique

  • CBAO Groupe Attijariwafa Bank - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 Agent moyens Generaux : Inventaire des biens

  • Hopitale Principal de Dakar - Stagiaire agent comptable

    2013 - 2014

  • Hôpital Principal de Dakar - Stage

    2013 - 2014 à l'hôpital Principale de Dakar ; Agence comptable

  • Prévoyance Assurance - Stage

    2013 - 2013 Service incendie et risques divers

  • La prevoyance assurance - Stagiaire en assurance incendie et risque divers

    2013 - 2013

  • La société General de Banques - Stage

    2012 - 2013 Agent polyvalent

  • Société Générale - Stagiaire

    PARIS 2012 - 2013

  • CNART Assurance - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

  • CNART Assurance - Stage

    2011 - 2011 Service Production & reseau

Formations

  • Bem Bordeaux Management School

    Dakar Fann 2014 - maintenant Master 2 technique bancaires et financieres

  • Bem Bordeaux Management School

    Dakar Fann 2013 - 2013 Master1 technique bancaires et financieres

  • Bem Bordeaux Management School (Dakar Fann)

    Dakar Fann 2013 - 2013 Master 1

  • ESIT (Tunisia)

    Tunisia 2011 - 2012 Bachelor en finance

    Troisièmes années de Bachelor en Finance à L'ESIT

  • Université Internationale De Tunis (UIT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2011 Deuxième année de Bachelor Economie Gestion

  • UIT(Université Internationale De Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Licence en Finance

  • Université Internationale De Tunis (UIT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2010 Première année de Bachelor Economie Gestion

  • Lycée Malick Sall (Louga)

    Louga 2008 - 2009 Baccalauréat L'

