Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yamar DIOP
Ajouter
Yamar DIOP
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
BANQUE DE DAKAR
- Agent Back offices
2014 - maintenant
Operation de Marché , Engagement, operation locale, Monétique
CBAO Groupe Attijariwafa Bank
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Agent moyens Generaux : Inventaire des biens
Hopitale Principal de Dakar
- Stagiaire agent comptable
2013 - 2014
Hôpital Principal de Dakar
- Stage
2013 - 2014
à l'hôpital Principale de Dakar ; Agence comptable
Prévoyance Assurance
- Stage
2013 - 2013
Service incendie et risques divers
La prevoyance assurance
- Stagiaire en assurance incendie et risque divers
2013 - 2013
La société General de Banques
- Stage
2012 - 2013
Agent polyvalent
Société Générale
- Stagiaire
PARIS
2012 - 2013
CNART Assurance
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
CNART Assurance
- Stage
2011 - 2011
Service Production & reseau
Formations
Bem Bordeaux Management School
Dakar Fann
2014 - maintenant
Master 2 technique bancaires et financieres
Bem Bordeaux Management School
Dakar Fann
2013 - 2013
Master1 technique bancaires et financieres
Bem Bordeaux Management School (Dakar Fann)
Dakar Fann
2013 - 2013
Master 1
ESIT (Tunisia)
Tunisia
2011 - 2012
Bachelor en finance
Troisièmes années de Bachelor en Finance à L'ESIT
Université Internationale De Tunis (UIT) (Tunis)
Tunis
2010 - 2011
Deuxième année de Bachelor Economie Gestion
UIT(Université Internationale De Tunis) (Tunis)
Tunis
2009 - 2012
Licence en Finance
Université Internationale De Tunis (UIT) (Tunis)
Tunis
2009 - 2010
Première année de Bachelor Economie Gestion
Lycée Malick Sall (Louga)
Louga
2008 - 2009
Baccalauréat L'
Réseau
Bertrand JANVIER
Djiby Bocar BATHILY
El Hadji Thierno NGOM
Jean-Pierre JENTILE
Mouhamed FALL
Moustapha DIAGNE
Ngone DIAGNE
Pape GUEYE
Paul Moundor NDIAYE
Sékou Omar SOUMARÉ