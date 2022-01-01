Yamen ALMA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Évry dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
R&D Project Manager
Responsible of developpement of Mechanical systems.
Fatigue and Static Computing, Design and Manufacturing.
Good knowledge of : Patran-Nastran, CATIA, ABAQUS, MATLAB and VBA.
Worked in many domains : Aeronautic, Automotive, and Civil Engineering.
Mes compétences :
Catia v5
Patran
SolidWorks
Nastran
MATLAB
Abaqus
Visual Basic for Applications
Modelica
Microsoft Office
Management de projet
Conception mécanique
Calculs mécaniques