Yamen ALMA

Les Ulis CEDEX

En résumé

R&D Project Manager
Responsible of developpement of Mechanical systems.
Fatigue and Static Computing, Design and Manufacturing.
Good knowledge of : Patran-Nastran, CATIA, ABAQUS, MATLAB and VBA.
Worked in many domains : Aeronautic, Automotive, and Civil Engineering.

Mes compétences :
Catia v5
Patran
SolidWorks
Nastran
MATLAB
Abaqus
Visual Basic for Applications
Modelica
Microsoft Office
Management de projet
Conception mécanique
Calculs mécaniques

Entreprises

  • Quantel - R&D Project manager

    Les Ulis CEDEX 2016 - maintenant Missions :

    ♦ Project management for European Programs such as CVENT-2020 & ATLID.
    ♦ Collaboration with partners, reporting meetings, writer of technical reports for the EU commission....etc.
    ♦ R&D Responsibilities : Mechanical Conception & Plans & BOM Validation
    ♦ Participation to products validation in laboratory
    ♦ Participation to product’s qualifications
    ♦ Inventories following
    ♦ Technical support for commercial services:
    => Proposing technical solutions for customers
    => Providing Technical documentations and supports for new products
    ♦ Technical definition with suppliers
    ♦ Following tests and achievement of specific components / products.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Ingénieur chargé d'affaire Alten pour PSA

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2016 Ingénieur chargé d'affaire Alten pour PSA :

    ♦ Projet principal : Nouveau système pour réduction de consommation de carburant.
    ♦ Sous-Projet : Parties électriques --> Batterie du système.
    ♦ Tâches effectuées - Axes principaux:

    - Gérer la conception mécanique d'un nouveau type de batterie entre PSA et les fournisseurs.
    - Travailler en parallèle avec plusieurs fournisseurs de batterie : Corée - Japon - Allemagne. (EN.)
    - Mise en maquette numérique les solutions proposées.
    - Gestion de prise de références.

  • Quantel - Ingénieur de conception

    Les Ulis CEDEX 2013 - 2013 Contexte Général :

    > Ingénieur de conception dans un laboratoire de Fabrication de lasers industriels, militaires et médicaux. Le projet réalisé dans un Bureau d’études mécaniques du laboratoire.

    Sujet du projet :

    > Conception mécanique détaillée d’un boitier pour une nouvelle génération de laser à l’aide de SolidWorks. Le travail, étant réalisé avec une équipe d’ingénieurs de plusieurs domaines (thermique, mécanique, montage….etc.), est destiné à servir LLNL : Lowrence Livermore National Laboratory (Laboratoire américain) / Client direct.


    Responsabilités occupées :

    • Ingénieurs de Conception/Projeteur à l’aide de SolidWorks :

  • Andritz Asselin-Thibeau - Ingénieur d'études

    2012 - 2013 Contexte Général :

    > Ingénieur de conception dans un bureau d’études de fabrication de machines spéciales de textile. Calculs Statiques et vérification en utilisant Patran-Nastran.


    Sujet du projet :

    1) Conception CAO d’une machine spéciale pour l’industrie textile à l’aide de CATIA V5. (6 mois)

    2) Modélisation éléments finis de l’ensemble « Carde » en utilisant Patran et, faire les calculs statiques avec Nastran afin de vérifier la tenue générale de la machine. (2 mois)

    Responsabilités occupées :

    • Ingénieur conception/Projeteur CAO CATIA V5 pour une machine spéciale de textiles en carbone:

    • Ingénieurs Calculs / Modélisation Patran-Nastran.

  • Alten - Ingénieur d'études

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2016 Ingénieur généraliste d'études mécaniques.

    Depuis novembre 2013 : ingénieur d'études pour PSA Peugeot-Citroën.

    Bureau d'études Alten à Sèvres.

  • P3 Voith Aerospace - Ingénieur de calculs

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012 Contexte Général :

    > Entreprise de Service (E2S) d’Airbus Toulouse. Calculs et Conception Aéronautique

    Sujet du projet :

    > Réalisation d’un outil (Macro) VBA pour l’automatisation des calculs Fatiques sur « Actuator Fitting » de l’avion A350-900.

    Responsabilités occupées :

    > Ingénieurs Calculs Fatigues / Programmation VBA

  • Faurecia - Ingénieur d'études

    2010 - 2011 Contexte Général :

    > Fabrication d’équipements automobile-division sièges glissières

    Sujet du projet :

    > Intégration d’ENOVIA V6 dans Catia V5 au sein des cellules glissières-Calculs Statiques sur un poinçon de cambrage.

    Responsabilités occupées :

    > Ingénieurs Conception/PLM + Calculs.

    • Aide à l’intégration d’ENOVIA V6 dans Catia V5 :

    • Trouver la raison de défaillance d'un poinçon de cambrage (à l’aide de Catia V5):

  • LCPC - Concepteur/Projeteur

    2009 - 2009 Contexte Général :

    > Constructions civils (ponts et chaussées)/Bureau d'études

    Sujet du projet :

    > Conception d'une plateforme sur une centrifugeuse géotechnique (machine spéciale en génie civil).

    Responsabilités occupées :

    > Ingénieur de Conception / Projeteur + Calculs statiques :

Formations