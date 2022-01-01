Yamina DENNA

Mes compétences :

Assembly Plants

programming of control and command system

Vibration Analysis

Siemens Hardware

Request for Proposal

Programmable Logic Controller

VMS

Time Management

Rotating Equipment

Received training

Project Management

Process Flow Diagrams

Pedagogy Training

P&ID

Ms Project Management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Manage the renovation

Hydrocarbons

Digital Cross-Connect

Decision Analysis

Daily monitoring