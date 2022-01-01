Yamina DENNA

-
Sonatrach
- Team leader
2008 - maintenant
(Option: Simulation and modeling):SONATRACH
-Manage the renovation and the installation of new electronic (Instrument) equipments:
* Determine project requirements and equipments to purchase, ;
* Prepare technical and commercial offers and bids. ;
* Revise and inspected material samples. ;
* Handle all technical studies, and provided solutions for all technical faults arisen upon installation of the processing site of hydrocarbons gas. ;
* Participate in technical bid evaluation, provides assistance to development operations.
- Lead of Team for renovation control and command of Gas turbine Type S3 Man-Turbo (objective of 2014) and General Electric (MARK VI) types. ;
-
Sonatrach
- Team leader
2008 - maintenant
(Option: Simulation and modeling):SONATRACH
-Manage the renovation and the installation of new electronic (Instrument) equipments:
* Determine project requirements and equipments to purchase, ;
* Prepare technical and commercial offers and bids. ;
* Revise and inspected material samples. ;
* Handle all technical studies, and provided solutions for all technical faults arisen upon installation of the processing site of hydrocarbons gas. ;
* Participate in technical bid evaluation, provides assistance to development operations.
- Lead of Team for renovation control and command of Gas turbine Type S3 Man-Turbo (objective of 2014) and General Electric (MARK VI) types. ;
-
Mathematic ``Calculus I''
- Teacher
2004 - 2005
Mathematic ``Calculus I'' and FSL ``French as second Language'' in Cite collegial in OTTAWA CANADA.
-
Mathematic ``Calculus I''
- Teacher
2004 - 2005
Mathematic ``Calculus I'' and FSL ``French as second Language'' in Cite collegial in OTTAWA CANADA.
-
Sonatrach
- Project Engineer & Operator Training Simulator
1999 - 1999
Lead of Team for renovation control and command of Gas turbine Type S3 Sulzer (in assigned an Operator Training Simulator (OTS) Project on 2010 For GPL Plant.
-Work on Projects or Modifications with process and electrical Engineers where significant controls are required and provide assistance to development engineering.
-Carry out bid evaluation/Vendor documents review and approval such as FDS (functional drawing Specifications) for any modification/replacement/renovation in the area of instrumentation.
-Experience in commissioning and start up of process control and Safety Systems (Fire and gas detection and monitoring) etc...
-Practice experience in Installation, Commissioning, Maintenance and Trouble shooting of projects related to oil and gas industries.
-Establish requirements of deliverables in the field of instrumentation and the basic contents of such deliverables to ensure that all delivered designs or specifications fully comply with Sonatrach philosophy, policies, engineering standards and procedures.
-Elaborate the RFP (request for Proposal) of control and command systems booklet of Gas turbine type S3- Man Turbo (Siemens) - Switzerland for 4 trains for 2014, chromatography system,gas detection system,totalizers,smart transmitters, control valves, Vibration monitors for cryogenic pumps, different types of site instruments,OTS :Operating Training Simulator
-Tests and evaluate the steady state of the process in case of modification or optimization.
-Able to fully comprehend Cause and affect Logic Matrixes of required Process Control & safety System.
-Understand how the process dynamics can affect Control system performances and can lead resolution with other disciplines.
-Capable of properly interpreting various I &C codes and standards applicable in design and Installations (fully aware about SIL analysts).
-Familiar with Safety System design criteria and how to apply API, ISA, NEMA etc...
-Able to guide Technicians in activities in Field Instrumentation and control systems.
-Train Panel operators on control command of Turbine, logical Diagrams and Field Instrumentation using OTS (Operator Training dynamic Simulator) which is a new and a first system set in Sonatrach
-Train Instrument Technicians in field Instrumentation for GPL Plant.
-
Sonatrach
- Project Engineer & Operator Training Simulator
1999 - 1999
Lead of Team for renovation control and command of Gas turbine Type S3 Sulzer (in assigned an Operator Training Simulator (OTS) Project on 2010 For GPL Plant.
-Work on Projects or Modifications with process and electrical Engineers where significant controls are required and provide assistance to development engineering.
-Carry out bid evaluation/Vendor documents review and approval such as FDS (functional drawing Specifications) for any modification/replacement/renovation in the area of instrumentation.
-Experience in commissioning and start up of process control and Safety Systems (Fire and gas detection and monitoring) etc...
-Practice experience in Installation, Commissioning, Maintenance and Trouble shooting of projects related to oil and gas industries.
-Establish requirements of deliverables in the field of instrumentation and the basic contents of such deliverables to ensure that all delivered designs or specifications fully comply with Sonatrach philosophy, policies, engineering standards and procedures.
-Elaborate the RFP (request for Proposal) of control and command systems booklet of Gas turbine type S3- Man Turbo (Siemens) - Switzerland for 4 trains for 2014, chromatography system,gas detection system,totalizers,smart transmitters, control valves, Vibration monitors for cryogenic pumps, different types of site instruments,OTS :Operating Training Simulator
-Tests and evaluate the steady state of the process in case of modification or optimization.
-Able to fully comprehend Cause and affect Logic Matrixes of required Process Control & safety System.
-Understand how the process dynamics can affect Control system performances and can lead resolution with other disciplines.
-Capable of properly interpreting various I &C codes and standards applicable in design and Installations (fully aware about SIL analysts).
-Familiar with Safety System design criteria and how to apply API, ISA, NEMA etc...
-Able to guide Technicians in activities in Field Instrumentation and control systems.
-Train Panel operators on control command of Turbine, logical Diagrams and Field Instrumentation using OTS (Operator Training dynamic Simulator) which is a new and a first system set in Sonatrach
-Train Instrument Technicians in field Instrumentation for GPL Plant.
-
sonatrah
- Studies and Development Engineer
1997 - 2003
Check data sheets of Field Instrumentation conversant with I/O index, narratives, PFD, P&ID and use them for day to day activities.
-Aware of appropriate wiring method and equipment classification for electrically hazardous areas.
-Liaise with safety department as required to conduct HAZOP and feasibility studies of proposed modifications to ensure that he standards of the company in Safety and quality for projects or modifications are met.
-Familiar with construction requirements for Installation of Field Instrumentation (analog/smart transmitters, ESD programmable automate, gas and fire detectors, vibration analysis of rotating machines, control valves, online analysis process: ``Chromatography'', of gas composition using an automated program PLC Chromatography, Flow meters ( vortex, turbine,coriollis), weighing system of tank truck, shipping arms control system.
-Develop detailed Field instrumentation specifications/procedures including pre-commissioning test.
-Familiar with Multiple Fault Tolerant Architecture (TMR).
-Act as Instrument engineer to research new equipment (instrument) and address fundamental engineering issue for both Operating facilities and projects.
-Provide technical advice and conform specifications for instruments and control systems.
-Establishing an online analysis process, ``Chromatography'', of gas composition using an automated System.
-Experience operating various systems related to Hydrocarbons Factory activities: Emergency Shutdown system of the whole factory.
-Participated in the Factory Acceptance Test -FAT, Site Acceptance Test -SAT in:
(Yamatake control valves (Japan)-CCTV (France)-Operator Training Simulator (France)-Fishers Rosemount transmitters (France)-Gas Turbine control and command in (Switzerland) - Zellweger in F&G system (Poole /British)-modeling GPL process (France)-Smart transmitters Fishers Rosemount (France).
Detailed work for DCS/ESD/SIS/PLC/F&G Systems:
* Supervision & Preparation of System Information Database (DCS/PLC index). ;
* Loop and Logic Diagrams.
* Cause & Effect Diagrams. ;
* Panels and Inter-Connexion schematics or Drawings. ;
* Wiring drawings. ;
* Interface between DCS & ESD/SIS/PLC/VMS ;
* Installation, Loop checking, pre-commissioning, commissioning ;
* weighing system of tank truck
Field Instrumentation:
* Control Valves, on -off valves, automatic valves, Safety valves, etc...
* Flow Instruments (Orifice Plates, Rota meters, Ventura Tube)
* Flow Meters (Turbine, Vortex, corriolis,Magnetic & Positive Displacement)
* Transmitters, Switches & Gauges for Pressure, Temperature, Flow and Level application, Valves, Tubing, Fittings etc)
* Analyzers (O2, CO, pH, Conductivity,) ;
* Fire & Gas Sensors (Flame, Gas Detectors, Smoke Detectors).
-
sonatrah
- Studies and Development Engineer
1997 - 2003
Check data sheets of Field Instrumentation conversant with I/O index, narratives, PFD, P&ID and use them for day to day activities.
-Aware of appropriate wiring method and equipment classification for electrically hazardous areas.
-Liaise with safety department as required to conduct HAZOP and feasibility studies of proposed modifications to ensure that he standards of the company in Safety and quality for projects or modifications are met.
-Familiar with construction requirements for Installation of Field Instrumentation (analog/smart transmitters, ESD programmable automate, gas and fire detectors, vibration analysis of rotating machines, control valves, online analysis process: ``Chromatography'', of gas composition using an automated program PLC Chromatography, Flow meters ( vortex, turbine,coriollis), weighing system of tank truck, shipping arms control system.
-Develop detailed Field instrumentation specifications/procedures including pre-commissioning test.
-Familiar with Multiple Fault Tolerant Architecture (TMR).
-Act as Instrument engineer to research new equipment (instrument) and address fundamental engineering issue for both Operating facilities and projects.
-Provide technical advice and conform specifications for instruments and control systems.
-Establishing an online analysis process, ``Chromatography'', of gas composition using an automated System.
-Experience operating various systems related to Hydrocarbons Factory activities: Emergency Shutdown system of the whole factory.
-Participated in the Factory Acceptance Test -FAT, Site Acceptance Test -SAT in:
(Yamatake control valves (Japan)-CCTV (France)-Operator Training Simulator (France)-Fishers Rosemount transmitters (France)-Gas Turbine control and command in (Switzerland) - Zellweger in F&G system (Poole /British)-modeling GPL process (France)-Smart transmitters Fishers Rosemount (France).
Detailed work for DCS/ESD/SIS/PLC/F&G Systems:
* Supervision & Preparation of System Information Database (DCS/PLC index). ;
* Loop and Logic Diagrams.
* Cause & Effect Diagrams. ;
* Panels and Inter-Connexion schematics or Drawings. ;
* Wiring drawings. ;
* Interface between DCS & ESD/SIS/PLC/VMS ;
* Installation, Loop checking, pre-commissioning, commissioning ;
* weighing system of tank truck
Field Instrumentation:
* Control Valves, on -off valves, automatic valves, Safety valves, etc...
* Flow Instruments (Orifice Plates, Rota meters, Ventura Tube)
* Flow Meters (Turbine, Vortex, corriolis,Magnetic & Positive Displacement)
* Transmitters, Switches & Gauges for Pressure, Temperature, Flow and Level application, Valves, Tubing, Fittings etc)
* Analyzers (O2, CO, pH, Conductivity,) ;
* Fire & Gas Sensors (Flame, Gas Detectors, Smoke Detectors).
-
Practicum Placement
- Instrument Engineer
1990 - maintenant
In Maintenance shop: Received training and was assigned as an employee for the factory for the Principal Inspector position.
-
Practicum Placement
- Instrument Engineer
1990 - maintenant
In Maintenance shop: Received training and was assigned as an employee for the factory for the Principal Inspector position.
-
Sonatrach
- Chef de sce etudes
1990 - 2010
etudes et developpements des installations pétrolières