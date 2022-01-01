Retail
Yan AUDAP
Yan AUDAP
Mes compétences :
Vente
Négociations
Entreprises
XTRATHERM
- Délégué Régional des Ventes
2014 - 2016
RECTICEL INSULATION
- Responsable Commercial Régional
Gennevilliers
2008 - 2014
Formations
IREST, Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1993 - 1995
Alexander PFAB
Alexandre YVON
Catherine AMBERT
Jean-Sébastien SAVE
Jérôme GAVOIS
Laurence MEUX
Patrice BARS
Renaud CHABBERT
Romaric IDASZEK
Vladimir CASSIGNEUL