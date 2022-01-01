-
Oasis Ecology
- Manager de projet
2018 - maintenant
Invsetigation de Site et sol pulluant en chine（Usine chimquie industrielle a Pekin，Shanghai，HeFei， XuZhou），Evaluation des risques environnemenals；Traitement de site et sol polluant （Usine chimquie industrielle a Pekin）
-
CAS-OASIS ECO-ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD
- Project Manager
2018 - maintenant
1.Réaliser les travaux d’évaluation environnementale de sites phase I, II, III et la réhabilitation de terrains，Conducting environmental site assessments (phase I, II, III and site remediation);
2. Réaliser les travaux de description de sol et d’échantillonnage de sol，Perform soil descriptions and soil sampling, sediments sampling and others;
3.Réaliser les travaux d’échantillonnage d’eau souterraine et de surface，Perform groundwater and surface water sampling;
4. Providing technical services to customers.
5. Providing project consultation and technical support for marking ;
6. Technology research and development of Soil and groundwater remediation;
7. Laboratory research and development, soil and groundwater remediation.
8. Pilot test of soil and groundwater remediation.
9. Des activevites de Er-china，Change activities of Website Er-china .
-
er-china(Beijing)
- Igenieur
2016 - 2017
1. Site investigation, environmental（soil and groundwater） risk assessment;
2. Sampling of site（soil and groundwater）;
3.Writing technical programme;
4. Sample collection;
5. Providing technical services to customers.
6. Providing project consultation and technical support for marking ;
7. Technology research and development of Soil and groundwater remediation;
8. Laboratory research and development, soil and groundwater remediation.
9. Pilot test of soil and groundwater remediation.
10. Exchange activities of Er-china .
-
EXIUFU(Beijing)
- Project Assistant
2016 - 2017
1. Site investigation, environmental（soil and groundwater） risk assessment;
2. Sampling of site（soil and groundwater）;
3.Writing technical programme;
4. Sample collection;
5. Providing technical services to customers.
6. Providing project consultation and technical support for marking ;
7. Technology research and development of Soil and groundwater remediation;
8. Laboratory research and development, soil and groundwater remediation.
9. Pilot test of soil and groundwater remediation.
-
University of Franche-Comté, Institut UTINAM
- Etudiant,stagiaire
2015 - 2015