Yan HUANG

BEIJING

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Oasis Ecology - Manager de projet

    2018 - maintenant Invsetigation de Site et sol pulluant en chine（Usine chimquie industrielle a Pekin，Shanghai，HeFei， XuZhou），Evaluation des risques environnemenals；Traitement de site et sol polluant （Usine chimquie industrielle a Pekin）

  • CAS-OASIS ECO-ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD - Project Manager

    1.Réaliser les travaux d'évaluation environnementale de sites phase I, II, III et la réhabilitation de terrains，Conducting environmental site assessments (phase I, II, III and site remediation);
    2. Réaliser les travaux de description de sol et d'échantillonnage de sol，Perform soil descriptions and soil sampling, sediments sampling and others;
    3.Réaliser les travaux d'échantillonnage d'eau souterraine et de surface，Perform groundwater and surface water sampling;
    4. Providing technical services to customers.
    5. Providing project consultation and technical support for marking ;
    6. Technology research and development of Soil and groundwater remediation;
    7. Laboratory research and development, soil and groundwater remediation.
    8. Pilot test of soil and groundwater remediation.
    9. Des activevites de Er-china，Change activities of Website Er-china .

  • er-china(Beijing) - Igenieur

    2016 - 2017 1. Site investigation, environmental（soil and groundwater） risk assessment;
    2. Sampling of site（soil and groundwater）;
    3.Writing technical programme;
    4. Sample collection;
    5. Providing technical services to customers.
    6. Providing project consultation and technical support for marking ;
    7. Technology research and development of Soil and groundwater remediation;
    8. Laboratory research and development, soil and groundwater remediation.
    9. Pilot test of soil and groundwater remediation.
    10. Exchange activities of Er-china .

  • EXIUFU(Beijing) - Project Assistant

    2016 - 2017 1. Site investigation, environmental（soil and groundwater） risk assessment;
    2. Sampling of site（soil and groundwater）;
    3.Writing technical programme;
    4. Sample collection;
    5. Providing technical services to customers.
    6. Providing project consultation and technical support for marking ;
    7. Technology research and development of Soil and groundwater remediation;
    8. Laboratory research and development, soil and groundwater remediation.
    9. Pilot test of soil and groundwater remediation.

  • University of Franche-Comté, Institut UTINAM - Etudiant,stagiaire

    2015 - 2015

