Je m'appelle YanLI.
Après avoir obtenu le diplôme de licence passé en Chine, je suis venu en France poursuivre mes études à Polytech'Tours dans le département informatique.
Après avoir réussi mes études, en tant qu'un titulaire de diplôme d'ingénieur informatique(niveau BAC+5), j'ai commencé à chercher un travail à Paris.
Maintenant je travaille au sein de 42 Consulting.
Je fais des missions en tant que MOE tout autour du progiciel Calypso dans la banque:
- BNP CIB à Stade de France à Paris;
- SGBT au Luxembourg;
- BP2S à Grand Moulin de Pantin à Paris;
- CACIB à Guyancourt dans Saint-Quentin-En-Yveline.
Je maîtrise bien la langage Java et Calypso API et possède suffisamment des connaissances financières.
**********************************************************************************************
My name is YanLI.
After having obtained my bechelor's degree in China, i came to France to continue my study at Polytech'Tours in the computer science department.
At the end of my study, i've gotten the master's degree(equivalent to BAC+5), then i started to job hunting in Paris.
Right now, i work at 42Consulting.
I began my carrier as a cousultant MOE of financial software Calypso in the following banks:
- BNP CIB at Stade de France in Paris;
- SGBT in Luxembourg;
- BP2S at Grand Moulin de Pantin in Paris;
-CACIB at Guyancourt in Saint-Quentin-En-Yveline.
I'm comfortable with Calypso APIs, also i have strong Java coding skill and a good knowledge about financial market.
Mes compétences :
Linux
SQL
JAVA
Calypso