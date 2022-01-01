Je m'appelle YanLI.



Après avoir obtenu le diplôme de licence passé en Chine, je suis venu en France poursuivre mes études à Polytech'Tours dans le département informatique.



Après avoir réussi mes études, en tant qu'un titulaire de diplôme d'ingénieur informatique(niveau BAC+5), j'ai commencé à chercher un travail à Paris.



Maintenant je travaille au sein de 42 Consulting.



Je fais des missions en tant que MOE tout autour du progiciel Calypso dans la banque:



- BNP CIB à Stade de France à Paris;

- SGBT au Luxembourg;

- BP2S à Grand Moulin de Pantin à Paris;

- CACIB à Guyancourt dans Saint-Quentin-En-Yveline.



Je maîtrise bien la langage Java et Calypso API et possède suffisamment des connaissances financières.



**********************************************************************************************



My name is YanLI.



After having obtained my bechelor's degree in China, i came to France to continue my study at Polytech'Tours in the computer science department.



At the end of my study, i've gotten the master's degree(equivalent to BAC+5), then i started to job hunting in Paris.



Right now, i work at 42Consulting.



I began my carrier as a cousultant MOE of financial software Calypso in the following banks:



- BNP CIB at Stade de France in Paris;

- SGBT in Luxembourg;

- BP2S at Grand Moulin de Pantin in Paris;

-CACIB at Guyancourt in Saint-Quentin-En-Yveline.



I'm comfortable with Calypso APIs, also i have strong Java coding skill and a good knowledge about financial market.



Mes compétences :

Linux

SQL

JAVA

Calypso