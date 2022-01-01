Menu

Yan LI

Saint Mandé

En résumé

Je m'appelle YanLI.

Après avoir obtenu le diplôme de licence passé en Chine, je suis venu en France poursuivre mes études à Polytech'Tours dans le département informatique.

Après avoir réussi mes études, en tant qu'un titulaire de diplôme d'ingénieur informatique(niveau BAC+5), j'ai commencé à chercher un travail à Paris.

Maintenant je travaille au sein de 42 Consulting.

Je fais des missions en tant que MOE tout autour du progiciel Calypso dans la banque:

- BNP CIB à Stade de France à Paris;
- SGBT au Luxembourg;
- BP2S à Grand Moulin de Pantin à Paris;
- CACIB à Guyancourt dans Saint-Quentin-En-Yveline.

Je maîtrise bien la langage Java et Calypso API et possède suffisamment des connaissances financières.

My name is YanLI.

After having obtained my bechelor's degree in China, i came to France to continue my study at Polytech'Tours in the computer science department.

At the end of my study, i've gotten the master's degree(equivalent to BAC+5), then i started to job hunting in Paris.

Right now, i work at 42Consulting.

I began my carrier as a cousultant MOE of financial software Calypso in the following banks:

- BNP CIB at Stade de France in Paris;
- SGBT in Luxembourg;
- BP2S at Grand Moulin de Pantin in Paris;
-CACIB at Guyancourt in Saint-Quentin-En-Yveline.

I'm comfortable with Calypso APIs, also i have strong Java coding skill and a good knowledge about financial market.

Mes compétences :
Linux
SQL
JAVA
Calypso

Entreprises

  • 42 Consulting - MOE (Technical Analyst) - Mission BP2S

    Saint Mandé 2019 - maintenant Amélioration de performance application Calypso.

    Improve the performance of calypso application.

  • 42 Consulting - MOE (Technical Analyst) - Mission CACIB

    Saint Mandé 2016 - 2019 1.Projet Bonds v9 :

    1.1Gestion des défauts et Amélioration de performance GCM Mocha Engine
    Projet Cibos v13;
    1.2Gestion des défaults et Amélioration de performance ScheduledTask ArchiveTrade
    Projet IR Bonds v14;
    1.3Implémentation WebService de la selection et la validation des SDIs Apex/Calypso;
    1.4Implémentation SDIMaintenance Engine Apex/Calypso;
    1.5Migration de GCM Mocha Engine en Apex Position Engine.

    2.Projet GPS v9 :

    2.1Gestion des défaults et Amélioration de performance ScheduledTask Sweeping;
    2.2Amélioration de performance Annonce/Swift Import Message Engine;
    2.3Implémentation de MQ Dispatcher Engine.

    3.Tâches Transversales

    3.1Automatisation de packaging et de livraison des projets via jenkins;
    3.2Implémentation de l'outil de routage de MQ Message.

    1.Projet Bonds v9 :

    1.1fix the bugs and improve the performance of GCM Mocha Engine for Projet Cibos v13;
    1.2fix the bugs and improve the perfformance of ScheduledTask ArchiveTrade for Projet IR Bonds v14;
    1.3Implementation of WebService for selecting and validating SDIs Apex/Calypso;
    1.4Implementation of SDIMaintenance Engine Apex/Calypso;
    1.5Migration of GCM Mocha Engine to Apex Position Engine.

    2.Projet GPS v9 :

    2.1fix the bugs and improve the performance of ScheduledTask Sweeping;
    2.2improve the performance of Annonce/Swift Import Message Engine;
    2.3Implementation of MQ Dispatcher Engine.

    3.Transversal Tasks:

    3.1Automatisation of packaging and delivery of projets in jenkins;
    3.2Implementation of routage tool of MQ Messages.

  • 42 Consulting - MOE (Technical Analyst) - Mission BP2S

    Saint Mandé 2012 - 2016 1. Génération du rapport de CRI/CRE pour Synthétique Lending;
    2. Mise en place JUnit Test;
    3. Géneration du rapport de IR produits vers SuperDerivative;
    4. Intégrer Swift Message MT535, MT537, MT548, MT54Y en création des positions dans position report;
    5. Customizer les constraints de collateral optimization configuration dans collateral manager;
    6. Amélioration d’OTC Valuation Export Trades Process vers Markit, SD;
    7. Amélioration d’OTC Valuation Import Valo Process de Markit, SD;
    8. Amélioration d’OTC Valuation Scrubbing Process;
    9. Migration de la version de Calypso de 13 à 14.

    1. Generation of CRI/CRE report for Synthetic Lending;
    2. Realization of JUnit Test;
    3. Generation of IR products report for SuperDerivative;
    4. Integration of Swift Message MT535, MT537, MT548, MT54Y as to create external/internal positions in calypso position report;
    5. Customization the constraints of collateral optimization configuration in collateral manager;
    6. Improvement of OTC Valuation Export Trades Process to Markit, SD;
    7. Improvement of OTC Valuation Import Valo Process from Markit, SD;
    8. Improvement of ’OTC Valuation Scrubbing Process;
    9. Migration de la version de Calypso de 13 à 14.

  • 42 Consulting - MOE (Technical Analyst) - Mission SGBT

    Saint Mandé 2012 - 2012 1. Réalisation des WorkFlow Rules et Static Data Filtre pour CréditFacility&Tranche, LoanDeposit&Tirage;
    2. Réalisation des pricers pour la gestion de MTM.

    1. Realisation of WorkFlow Rules and Static Data Filter for CreditFacility&Tranche, LoanDeposit&Tirage;
    2. Realisation of pricers for the gestion of MTM.

  • 42 Consulting - MOE (Technical Analyst) - Mission BNP CIB

    Saint Mandé 2010 - 2012 1. Réalisation d'une site web qui permet de consulter les informations de Calypso flow enregistré dans la base de données;
    2. Réalisation des nouvelles fonctionnalités pour la module AccessPerm de Calypso.

    1. Realisation of a web site to consult the informations of Calypso flow in the database;
    2. Realisation of new fonctionalities for the AccessPerm module of Calypso.

  • 42Consulting - Java Calypso Developpor

    Saint Mandé 2010 - maintenant

  • 42 consulting - Stagiaire de développement du site

    Saint Mandé 2010 - 2010 1. Rédaction des spécifications techniques;
    2. Réalisation des fonctionnalités pour le site interne.

  • CEPS - Stagiaire de développement d’une boutique en ligne

    Paris 2009 - 2009 1. Rédaction des spécifications techniques;
    2. Réalisation des fonctionnalités pour la boutique en ligne.

  • APSIDE - Stagiaire de développement d’agenda phénix

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009 1. Rédaction des spécifications techniques;
    2. Réalisation des fonctionnalités pour Agenda-Phenix.

  • Polytech'Tours - Etudiant informatique

    2007 - 2010

Formations

  • Beijing University Of Technology (Pekin)

    Pekin 2003 - 2007 Informatique

