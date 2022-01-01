Menu

Yane LAPERCHE RITEAU

LAVERNAT

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lavernat dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Email to ylaperche@yahoo.fr
Mobile: +33 612 69 86 04
http://aliaz.com/yane-laperche-riteau

With twenty years experience in technical markets (Fuel Cells, CCTV, Fluoropolymers, wire & cable industry), I have developed excellent skills in diversified sales & marketing, purchasing as well as management experiences. I am able to operate in most European and North Africa countries thanks to my language skills and market knowledge. I have the ability to work autonomously (home office) as well as within a dynamic team, to excel in a multi-cultural/multi-lingual environment, and to manage complex/long and short selling cycles.

Specialties: Sales & Marketing, Business Development EMENA:

- Deep understanding and track record of technical and life cycle sales and introducing new technology / solutions to customers.
- Highly organized and strategic approach to account management.
- Ability to rapidly assimilate new technology.
- Excellent analysis and problem solving skills.
- Proven time management, human relations, and organization skills.
- Expertise in setting up Sales and Marketing functions from ground zero

Mes compétences :
Sales
Business Development
Sales & Marketing

Entreprises

  • Ballard Power Systems - Business Development Director Europe

    2013 - maintenant Ballard has established a sustainable leadership position in PEM (proton exchange membrane) fuel cell technology and products, currently providing solutions for backup power, distributed generation, material handling, and bus applications.

    Specialties
    Leader in PEM Fuel Cell Development, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Fuell Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells.

    www.ballard.com

  • Dantherm Air Handling A/S - AREA SALES MANAGER FRANCE ET NORTH AFRICA

    2013 - 2015 Telecom Electronics cooling

    Telecommunication is the engine of the world's largest machine, connecting our communities across the oceans and allowing us to continuously push the limits of doing business regardless of location, time and space. Telecom network operators make it possible - Dantherm makes it reliable.

    With more than 20 years of developing and producing cooling solutions for the Telecom industry, Dantherm knows the business and the challenges met by network operators and suppliers.

    Drive down costs, maximize uptime: Our solutions are customized for the Telecom industry and provide reliable, energy-efficient heat removal from shelters, cabinets, enclosures and rooms containing temperature-sensitive electronic and telecommunications equipment.

    This makes Dantherm the preferred partner for electronics cooling and substantiates our position as the leading global supplier of climate control solutions.

    Leaders in innovation: Dantherm is committed to finding new ways to meeting your cooling requirements while lowering energy consumption. Our analysts, customer specialists and R&D team constantly work to challenge the status quo and innovate our solutions to deliver even greater value.

  • Ballard Power Systems - SALES CONSULTANT EUROE

    2013 - 2013 Ballard has established a sustainable leadership position in PEM (proton exchange membrane) fuel cell technology and products, currently providing solutions for backup power, distributed generation, material handling, and bus applications.

    Specialties
    Leader in PEM Fuel Cell Development, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Fuell Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells.

    www.ballard.com

  • IDATECH LLC - DIRECTOR OF SALES EMENA

    2008 - 2012 Backup Power FUEL CELL Systems for the Telecom Industry as an alternative to diesel generators.

    www.idatech.com

  • COE LTD - BDM EUROPE

    2002 - 2008 COE Group plc has 18 years’ experience in advanced Video Surveillance (CCTV) transmission and control systems.

    www.coe.co.uk

  • GREMCO SA - EXPORT MANAGER

    1990 - 2002 Gremtek (formerly Gremco) is a privately owned provider of protective sleeves solutions. Founded in 1985 as a manufacturer of Heat Shrink Tubing Gremtek’s core product range now also includes Expandable Braided Sleeving and Thermal Protection Sleeves.

    www.gremtek.com

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau