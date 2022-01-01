RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lavernat dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Email to ylaperche@yahoo.fr
Mobile: +33 612 69 86 04
http://aliaz.com/yane-laperche-riteau
With twenty years experience in technical markets (Fuel Cells, CCTV, Fluoropolymers, wire & cable industry), I have developed excellent skills in diversified sales & marketing, purchasing as well as management experiences. I am able to operate in most European and North Africa countries thanks to my language skills and market knowledge. I have the ability to work autonomously (home office) as well as within a dynamic team, to excel in a multi-cultural/multi-lingual environment, and to manage complex/long and short selling cycles.
Specialties: Sales & Marketing, Business Development EMENA:
- Deep understanding and track record of technical and life cycle sales and introducing new technology / solutions to customers.
- Highly organized and strategic approach to account management.
- Ability to rapidly assimilate new technology.
- Excellent analysis and problem solving skills.
- Proven time management, human relations, and organization skills.
- Expertise in setting up Sales and Marketing functions from ground zero
Mes compétences :
Sales
Business Development
Sales & Marketing
Pas de formation renseignée