Email to ylaperche@yahoo.fr

Mobile: +33 612 69 86 04

http://aliaz.com/yane-laperche-riteau



With twenty years experience in technical markets (Fuel Cells, CCTV, Fluoropolymers, wire & cable industry), I have developed excellent skills in diversified sales & marketing, purchasing as well as management experiences. I am able to operate in most European and North Africa countries thanks to my language skills and market knowledge. I have the ability to work autonomously (home office) as well as within a dynamic team, to excel in a multi-cultural/multi-lingual environment, and to manage complex/long and short selling cycles.



Specialties: Sales & Marketing, Business Development EMENA:



- Deep understanding and track record of technical and life cycle sales and introducing new technology / solutions to customers.

- Highly organized and strategic approach to account management.

- Ability to rapidly assimilate new technology.

- Excellent analysis and problem solving skills.

- Proven time management, human relations, and organization skills.

- Expertise in setting up Sales and Marketing functions from ground zero



Mes compétences :

Sales

Business Development

Sales & Marketing