Yang PAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Modeling
Financial analysis
Valuation
Accounting
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • GF Securities - M&A Intern

    2014 - 2014 Drafted M&A and ECM pitch documents for Chinese clients intending to expand overseas through acquisitions and
    listing on foreign stock exchange.
    - Project 1: Mainland company to list on ASX through reverse takeover; Conducted financial and ratio analysis on client company, built comparable company spreadsheets and
    inductive valuation model using earnings multiples.
    - Project 2: Mainland company to set up JV with foreign company; Drafted Letter of Intent (LOI) on behalf of client, analysed both parties’ business performance and financial
    information, which led to successful first round meeting.
    - Project 3: French company to look for potential partner in Mainland China, cooperate with GF Hong Kong PE Fund; Co-worked with GF HK to prepare potential partner fact-sheet by screening and analysis existing clients.

  • KPMG - Audit Trainee

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2014 - Participated in annual audit of a financial service company, audited 6 subsidiary entities under a team of four.
    - Prepared working papers by analysing PBC (Provided by Client) documents and scrutinizing accounting items,
    resulting in more efficient work process and successfully meeting the deadlines.
    - Drafted financial reports and explanatory notes based on audit findings.

  • Value Partners Student-Managed Investment Fund (SMIF) - Equity Research Analyst

    2013 - 2013 - Acted as Equity Analyst in a 17-student team managing 5 million HKD investing in HKEX main board equities.
    - Covered Utilities and Properties, screened and shortlist stocks to conduct full analysis on selected companies.
    - Wrote individual research reports on two companies – Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (0816.HK) and Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (1238.HK).
    - Performed industry and company specific financial analysis and developed independent investment opinion.
    - Built valuation model using DCF and multiples to derive target price.

  • Bank of America - Intern at Corporate Banking Department

    2011 - 2011 - Conducted post-loan monitoring of 160+ borrowing clients, drew process flow chart to reach smooth hand-over.
    - Rectified client’s shareholder structure by examining SEC filings and public info, completed 240+ clients in total.

Formations

  • The Hong Kong University Of Science And Technology (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2013 - 2013 Non-degree Exchange Student

    GPA: 3.11
    Relevant Courses: Equity Valuation, Student-Management Investment Fund (SMIF), Country Reports

  • EDHEC Business School

    Nice, France 2012 - maintenant Master in Management / MSc Corporate Finance and Banking

    GPA: 14.96, Top 5%
    Relevant Courses: M&A Financial Distress and Restructuring, LBO and Private Equity, Advanced Corporate Finance,
    Advanced Financial and Credit Analysis, Project Finance, Real Estate Valuation

  • University Of International Business And Economics (UIBE) Beijing

    Pekin 2008 - 2012 Bachelor of Management in Accounting

    GPA: 80/100
    Relevant Courses: Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, International Accounting Standards

