Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Modeling
Financial analysis
Valuation
Accounting
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
GF Securities
- M&A Intern
2014 - 2014Drafted M&A and ECM pitch documents for Chinese clients intending to expand overseas through acquisitions and
listing on foreign stock exchange.
- Project 1: Mainland company to list on ASX through reverse takeover; Conducted financial and ratio analysis on client company, built comparable company spreadsheets and
inductive valuation model using earnings multiples.
- Project 2: Mainland company to set up JV with foreign company; Drafted Letter of Intent (LOI) on behalf of client, analysed both parties’ business performance and financial
information, which led to successful first round meeting.
- Project 3: French company to look for potential partner in Mainland China, cooperate with GF Hong Kong PE Fund; Co-worked with GF HK to prepare potential partner fact-sheet by screening and analysis existing clients.
KPMG
- Audit Trainee
Courbevoie2014 - 2014- Participated in annual audit of a financial service company, audited 6 subsidiary entities under a team of four.
- Prepared working papers by analysing PBC (Provided by Client) documents and scrutinizing accounting items,
resulting in more efficient work process and successfully meeting the deadlines.
- Drafted financial reports and explanatory notes based on audit findings.
Value Partners Student-Managed Investment Fund (SMIF)
- Equity Research Analyst
2013 - 2013- Acted as Equity Analyst in a 17-student team managing 5 million HKD investing in HKEX main board equities.
- Covered Utilities and Properties, screened and shortlist stocks to conduct full analysis on selected companies.
- Wrote individual research reports on two companies – Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (0816.HK) and Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (1238.HK).
- Performed industry and company specific financial analysis and developed independent investment opinion.
- Built valuation model using DCF and multiples to derive target price.
Bank of America
- Intern at Corporate Banking Department
2011 - 2011- Conducted post-loan monitoring of 160+ borrowing clients, drew process flow chart to reach smooth hand-over.
- Rectified client’s shareholder structure by examining SEC filings and public info, completed 240+ clients in total.
Formations
The Hong Kong University Of Science And Technology (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong2013 - 2013Non-degree Exchange Student
GPA: 3.11
Relevant Courses: Equity Valuation, Student-Management Investment Fund (SMIF), Country Reports