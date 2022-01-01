Yang ZHENG

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Certification: PRINCE2; CAPM (2014)
Etudes en cours: SKEMA Business School, Master of Science in Project and Program Management and Business Development (among the 80 GAC accredited programs in the world)
Experience Professionelle: more than 16 months (12 months in France)
Experience Internationale: France (studied 6 years)
Languages: Chinois, Français, Anglais
Mes compétences :
Support client
Microsoft Excel
MICROS-Fidelio
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Opéra
Gestion hôtelière
Marketing
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft PowerPoint