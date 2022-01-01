Yang ZHENG

 Certification: PRINCE2; CAPM (2014)

 Etudes en cours: SKEMA Business School, Master of Science in Project and Program Management and Business Development (among the 80 GAC accredited programs in the world)

 Experience Professionelle: more than 16 months (12 months in France)

 Experience Internationale: France (studied 6 years)

 Languages: Chinois, Français, Anglais





Mes compétences :

Support client

Microsoft Excel

MICROS-Fidelio

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Opéra

Gestion hôtelière

Marketing

Gestion de la relation client

Microsoft PowerPoint