Yang ZHENG

 Certification: PRINCE2; CAPM (2014)
 Etudes en cours: SKEMA Business School, Master of Science in Project and Program Management and Business Development (among the 80 GAC accredited programs in the world)
 Experience Professionelle: more than 16 months (12 months in France)
 Experience Internationale: France (studied 6 years)
 Languages: Chinois, Français, Anglais


Mes compétences :
Support client
Microsoft Excel
MICROS-Fidelio
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Opéra
Gestion hôtelière
Marketing
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Agence Chine Tourisme - Assisstante administative - Stage

    2013 - maintenant  être le support administratif de l'équipe
     Accueillir et renseigner les clients
     êtes l'interface opérationnelle entre le client et l'opérateur de téléphonie
     assurer que toutes les informations et documents nécessaires à la bonne prise en compte de la commande

  • Centre Scolaire Saint-Pierre - Calais - Intervenante en Chinois - CDD

    2012 - 2012  Préparer des cours et donner les cours chinois
     aider les éleves d’améliorer le comprehsion de l’orale
     corriger des copies et la mise au point d'exercices adaptés au niveau de l'élève constituent le prolongement des heures de cours.

  • Holiday Inn Calais-Coquelles - Coquelles - Receptioniste- Stage

    2011 - 2011  Accueillir, check-in/check-out et renseigner les clients
     Répondre aux différentes demandes des clients,
     Coordonner le travail avec la gouvernante ou le service d’étages pour l’entretien des chambres
     Organiser les relations avec les autres services.
     Effectuer la comptabilité journalière, la facturation des prestations, l'encaissement des notes et le contrôle des paiements différés.

  • Restaurant des Golfs - Hardelot - Commis Salle- Stage

    2010 - 2010 Mise en place de la salle ainsi que de la cave
    Accueil et service des clients au restaurant, au bar et au banquet
    Prise de commande liaison entre la cuisine et la salle.
    Suivi les commandes, encaissement des additions et remise la salle en état après le service

  • TEDA International Club Tianjin en Chine - ASSISTANTE DU DIRECTEUR MARKETING- Stage

    2009 - 2009  Collaborer aux différentes études de marché. Plaquettes ou fiches produits
     Aider à l'élaboration du plan du marketing annuellement avec le Directeur de Marketing et aider également à rédiger les différents supports de communication et documents commerciaux
     Analyser les ventes sur les anciens clients, existants et potentiels
     contribuer au marketing opérationnel en menant des opérations de phoning et de mailing dont il assure le suivi et le reporting
     Soumettre des rapports de production mensuelle

  • Crown Plaza à Pékin en Chine - STANDARDISTE- Stage

    2005 - 2005 Accueil téléphonique chaleureux, transmettre les appels entrants aux clients
    Prendre les messages pour les clients et leur transmettre par Opéra, ou leur faire transmettre par un bagagiste.
    Renseigner les clients sur l’hôtel et ses aménagements (heures d’ouverture des restaurants, du fitness, etc.), ainsi que sur les alentours (station de métro la plus proche par exemple).
    Mettre en contact les clients et les différents départements de l’hôtel, selon les demandes.

  • Holiday Inn à Tianjin en Chine - SERVEUSE- Stage

    2004 - 2004 Mise en place de la salle et des salles de réunion
    Accueil et service des clients au restaurant et rangement de la salle après le service

Formations

Réseau