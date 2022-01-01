Yanis TELMAT

Self-developing in international groups between Europe and China since 2006.



With 10 years of experience in China I’m used to work in multicultural environment. Following my strategies, improving my skills, starting my career in Shanghai was an everyday challenge... after learning the language it made me grow and perform faster.



With Entrepreneurial skills I spent 3 years in Lyon to apply my international knowledge on field.

Adjusting myself on European standards and finally finding the right balance between Western and Asian management strategy. "Define, plan, execute - Simple philosophy"



Today I’m a team leader focusing on getting the best out of the people around me and always looking forward to increase my team performances.