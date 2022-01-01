Je suis un étudiant enginieur motivé et créatif. Je me souci de l'ethique. Je suis actuellement en 3eme année, spécialisé en design produit.



Linkedin:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yanis-vacheret/



I am a motivated engineering student, creative and caring about ethics. I am currently in third year, specialised in product design. I am aiming to a more sustainable world and I am ready and excited to be a part of this ecological transition.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Microsoft

Adobe

Cao

Design produit

Programmation informatique