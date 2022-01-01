Menu

Yanis VACHERET

En résumé

Je suis un étudiant enginieur motivé et créatif. Je me souci de l'ethique. Je suis actuellement en 3eme année, spécialisé en design produit.

Linkedin:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/yanis-vacheret/

I am a motivated engineering student, creative and caring about ethics. I am currently in third year, specialised in product design. I am aiming to a more sustainable world and I am ready and excited to be a part of this ecological transition.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft
Adobe
Cao
Design produit
Programmation informatique

Entreprises

  • Les Ateliers Tamalet - Project Manager

    2019 - 2019 Stage effectué en Chine, Hong Kong et au Vietnam. Langues parlées durant le stage: Anglais, Chinois.
    Missions effectuées : suivi de la production, de l'échantillonnage, du control qualité, packaging et envoi de production en Chine. Project Manager au Vietnam et Hong Kong pour des client B to B (Français et Américains): Louis Vuitton, Longchamp, Jacquemus, Tory Burch, Alexander Wang etc.

    Internship made in China, Honk Kong and Vietnam. Languages used during the mission: English, Chinese.
    Accomplished tasks: production monitoring, sampling, quality control, packaging and transport logistic in China.
    Project Manager in Vietnam and Hong Kong for B to B clients (French and American): Louis Vuitton, Longchamp, Jacquemus, Tory Burch, Alexander Wang etc.

  • Zara - Stockiste

    Arteixo 2018 - 2019 Préparation de commande, gestion et rangement de marchandise.

    Preparing orders, storing of goods, stock management.

  • Lycée Aux Lazaristes & Indépendant (69) - Professeur

    2016 - maintenant Cours particuliers donnés à des collégiens et lycéens en individuel ou par petits groupes de niveau.

    Private lessons given to middle school and high school students individually or by small groups.

Formations

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 2016 - 2022 ECAM Lyon, Ingénieur généraliste Engineering

    Programme entièrement dispensé en anglais avec un double diplôme en design industriel à l'Ecole Polyechnique de Turin (Italie)

  • Lycée Livet

    Nantes 2015 - 2016 CPGE PTSI classée 6eme de France

  • Lycée Le Likes

    Quimper 2013 - 2015 Baccalauréat S-SVT spé ISN

    Spécialité ISN (Informatique & sciences du numérique)

    Speciality in computer science

