Je suis un étudiant enginieur motivé et créatif. Je me souci de l'ethique. Je suis actuellement en 3eme année, spécialisé en design produit.
Linkedin:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/yanis-vacheret/
I am a motivated engineering student, creative and caring about ethics. I am currently in third year, specialised in product design. I am aiming to a more sustainable world and I am ready and excited to be a part of this ecological transition.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft
Adobe
Cao
Design produit
Programmation informatique