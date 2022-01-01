Menu

Yanjie CHEN

Paris

Graduated from a top French Ecomonic Universtiy and holding the Superior Accounting and Management Diploma (Diplôme Supérieur de Comptabilité et de Gestion). Specialized in international and French accountings, and very familiar with management control and internal control process. Providing substantial contribution and commitment in the team work. Highly flexible, usually liked for her analytical, design, problem-solving and team spirit. Deeply interested in understanding, optimizing business models and processes.

Specializations : Process optimization and change management

Mes compétences :
Audit financier
Process Engineering

Entreprises

  • Veolia Environnement - Finance & Tax functional expert

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Attached to Corporate Transformation. Working on the two Group transformation projects : projects Agora and Monet
    Agora project summary: large functional scope including procurement, finance and controlling, won 2010 SAP EMEA Quality Award
    Monet project summary : human resources process and system change covering all French companies


    - Review of business process, analysis and evaluation of risks, proposition of improvements, assistance to change and transformation
    - Studies on accounting and tax issues in IFRS, French and other foreign accountings standards (US, Belgium GAAP, etc.)
    > Leading workshops with business to identify improvable process, to design win-win new process, using in-depth analysis, accounting standards knowledge, and pragmatic approach
    - Drafting and communication of Group accounting and tax procedures and training documentations
    - Delivery of accounting training programs on new ERP system of the Group
    - Management of Group accounting and tax master data, with respect of Group accounting procedures
    - Work in project mode : organization, communication, follow-up and coordination of multiple actors

  • Ernst & Young - Financial auditor

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2012 - Review of internal control process, and audit of accountings (French and IFRS GAAP)
    - Analytical review of key figures, and critical review of financial estimations with Finance Direction and Legal Direction
    - Report and presentation of synthesis documents, validation of financial statements and other accounting documents
    - Management of audit teams

  • Constantin Associés - Stagiaire Auditeur Junior

    Plan-les-Ouates 2008 - 2008 Stagiaire en audit d'OPCVM

  • KPMG Entreprises - Stagiaire Auditeur Junior

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2008 Stagiaire dans l'équipe Industrie&Distribution.

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Master 2 'Comptabilité-Contrôle-Audit' et DSCG

    Formation dans un éventail large, axée sur la comptabilité française et internationale (notamment les normes IFRS), le droit(notament ledroit des sociétés et le droit fiscal), l'audit externe et l'audit interne.

