Yann BARBERY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Conquereuil dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Supply-Chain manager & Purchasing
I spent one year in Montreal and Toronto (Canada).
Qualities : Adaptable, Dynamic, Leader, Desire to learn, Mature
Language : French native, English C1 (toeic 890), Espagnol B1
Mes compétences :
Visual Basic for Applications
Supply Chain Management
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Autocad
TPM
Lean management
Strategic analysis
5S
WMS
ERP
Kaizen
Kanban
Pas de contact professionnel