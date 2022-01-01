Yann BARBERY

Menu

En résumé

Supply-Chain manager & Purchasing

I spent one year in Montreal and Toronto (Canada).

Qualities : Adaptable, Dynamic, Leader, Desire to learn, Mature

Language : French native, English C1 (toeic 890), Espagnol B1

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic for Applications
Supply Chain Management
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Autocad
TPM
Lean management
Strategic analysis
5S
WMS
ERP
Kaizen
Kanban

Entreprises

  • FAURECIA S.A - Coordinateur PC&L

    2013 - 2015 Gestion de projet ; mise en place d'outils Lean ; management d'équipe

    Compétences acquises : Connaissance d'outils Lean performants et capacité à les mettre en place quel que soit le domaine et l'activité,
    Rigueur, gestion humaine, réactivité, gestion du stress.

  • LeMaitre Appro - Assistant Logistics manager

    2013 - 2013 Gestion des stocks ; Optimisation des flux physiques ; Prévision de ventes ; Calcul des coûts liés aux différents moyens de transport.

    Compétences acquises : Disponibilité, autonomie, relationnel, adaptation au milieu spécifique d'une PME de l'agroalimentaire.

  • Café dépot - Waiter

    2011 - 2012 Prises de commandes, service, encaissement ; optimisation du stock et son rangement ; relationnel clientèle ; adaptation aux horaires
    étendus (53,5h/sem.).

    Compétences acquises : Maturité, apprentissage et utilisation de l'anglais au quotidien, ouverture d'esprit.

  • Waterman - Export technician

    2011 - 2011 Montage des dossiers d'expéditions ; organisation des expéditions à l'internationale ; vérification et correction des informations
    reçues ; formations des intérimaires.

  • Waterman - Assistant Logistics manager

    2011 - 2011 Mise en place de mode opératoire dans le cadre d'un nouveau logiciel de WMS (progiciel PKMS) ; Travail en tant qu'adjoint à la
    direction

  • Schenker-Joyau - Handler

    Bruguières 2008 - 2010 Déchargement de camion, tri des palettes ; bonne résistance physique ; respect des délais, travail en horaire décalé (nuit).

Formations

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2012 - maintenant Master of science

    Titre certifié de niveau 2 Supply Chain manager Rennes + Bachelor en génie logistique

  • IUT

    Saint Nazaire 2009 - 2011 GLT Gestion Logistique et Transport

