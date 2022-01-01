Yann BELLE

Entreprises
-
Sodexo
- Responsable
Production | Bordeaux (33000)
2006 - maintenant
-
SODEXHO SANTE
- Responsable
Production | Paris (75000)
2003 - 2006
-
auberge du cheval blanc
- Cuisinier
Production | Pontoise (95000)
2000 - 2003
-
EXANE
- Service restauration
Production | Paris (75000)
1998 - 2000
-
AVENANCE ENTREPRISES
- Cuisinier
Autre | Paris (75000)
1998 - 2000
-
Restaurant CHARLOT ROI DES COQUILLAGES
- Apprenti cuisine
Production | Paris (75000)
1994 - 1996
-
HOTEL WESTMINSTER
- Apprenti cuisine
Production | Paris (75000)
1994 - 1994
-
hotel holiday inn roissy
- Apprenti cuisine
Production | Roissy-en-France (95700)
1992 - 1994
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel