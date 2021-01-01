Retail
Yann BOBBA
Yann BOBBA
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Océalis Sécurité (ex Claritis)
- Responsable technique
maintenant
BT Services - NSS
- Consultant Manager
2000 - 2010
BT Cyber Networks : Société spécialisée en sécurité des systèmes d'information
Consultant Manager : 2008 à aujourd'hui
Chef de projet : 2004 - 2008
Consultant réseaux et sécurité : 2000 - 2004
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard DESS IIR
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2000
Réseaux
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Besancon
1997 - 1999
Lycée Raoul Follereau
Belfort
1995 - 1997
économie d'entreprise
Réseau
Antoine BRIALON
Aurélien PLAT
Elitis SEARCH
Gabriel VERNOT
Jérôme DELAVILLE
Stéphane LALARDIE
Steve NOWAK
Sylvain MARVILLE