Bonjour,
Acteur/comédien, Je suis disponible pour vos projets, je suis sans agent actuellement, n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Présentation :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hv-WS6MwoE4&ab_channel=S1SProductions
Bande démo 1 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iL6kAC2GZQ&t=156s&ab_channel=S1SProductions
Agence Artistique :) Pole emploi .
CV/Profil : https://nawak.com/book/yannick-wallon
IMDb :https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7119821/
AlloCiné : https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=747117.html
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/yannick.wallon/
Wallon Yannick
B0543054
Née le 05/08/1975 à Reims (51)
Chatain foncé , 46 ans , 1m85 , 95Kgs
75013 Paris
Tel : 07 81 51 76 58
Mail : yannick.wallon@yahoo.fr
ACTUALITES :
- "Contingences" de Manu Bodin en VOD .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWwBMK4r0dw&ab_channel=S1SProductions
- SRI "Petits secrets en famille : Famille Latour" de Luc Chalifour.
https://www.tf1.fr/tf1/petits-secrets-en-famille/videos/petits-secrets-en-famille-famille-latour-46494866.html
- DOC "Le peuple des Zazas" de Olivier Aymar.
https://www.paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/PEUBQNC5WD8D2
A VENIR :
- LM "Kamaloca" de Christophe Karabache.
TRAILER - KAMALOCA
- LM "Irréductible" de Jérome Commandeur.
- LM "Julia" de Olivier Treiner
- LM "Rascals" de Jimmy Laporal Trésor.
- LM "Annie Colère" de Blandine Lenoir.
- LM "Les volets verts" de Jean Becker.
- SRI "La petite histoire de France"
- Docu-Fiction " Churchill-De Gaule" de Peggy Leroy.
Cordialement,
Yannick Wallon
Pas de formation renseignée