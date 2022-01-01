Menu

Yassir EL MONTASSIR

Southfield

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lear Corporation - Process Engineer

    Southfield 2013 - maintenant

  • Leoni Wiring System - Technicien Indus

    2011 - 2013

Formations

  • Université Ibn Zohr (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2008 - 2011 DUT

    Génie Electrique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :