Yoann KERVERDO

Early in my professional career I faced several challenges in terms of data analysis for Business purpose. Attracted by the business management of organizations I had the opportunity during my first significant work experience for a catering franchise to get a taste of the wide range of possibilities and opportunities the Information Technologies are offering. I realized that in terms of monitoring and analysis of the business activities the added value lies not only in the analysis itself but also in the solution used to provide it. With this idea in mind I did, during my master studies, put efforts in developing not only my business management knowledge but also my expertise in IT tools. I started as a financial controller to exert my business expertise and then had the opportunity to transfer to a Business Intelligence function.



Business Intelligence is a ‘Bridge’ between Business & Technologies, in other words, a way to maximize the use of the company data to support both strategic decisions and operational processes. By driving this activity within my company I not only work at providing my organization with formatted data or developed tools but also at shaping users knowledge in their respective activities.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Outlook

SAP

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Cognos

Microsoft Access

Microsoft PowerPoint