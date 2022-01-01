Menu

Yoann KERVERDO

SAINT GILLES

En résumé

Early in my professional career I faced several challenges in terms of data analysis for Business purpose. Attracted by the business management of organizations I had the opportunity during my first significant work experience for a catering franchise to get a taste of the wide range of possibilities and opportunities the Information Technologies are offering. I realized that in terms of monitoring and analysis of the business activities the added value lies not only in the analysis itself but also in the solution used to provide it. With this idea in mind I did, during my master studies, put efforts in developing not only my business management knowledge but also my expertise in IT tools. I started as a financial controller to exert my business expertise and then had the opportunity to transfer to a Business Intelligence function.

Business Intelligence is a ‘Bridge’ between Business & Technologies, in other words, a way to maximize the use of the company data to support both strategic decisions and operational processes. By driving this activity within my company I not only work at providing my organization with formatted data or developed tools but also at shaping users knowledge in their respective activities.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Outlook
SAP
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Cognos
Microsoft Access
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Nestlé Nespresso BeNeLux - Business Intelligence Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Overseeing and coordinating data mining and analysis activities.
    - Ensuring data integrity and providing leadership in improving access to relevant data.
    - Insuring the timely delivery of data to and with the business community to facilitate informed decision making and activity monitoring.
    - Analyze all complex data and identify requirements for business enhancement in project.
    - Design, Implementation and maintenance of a strong demand management process within a defined collaboration framework with business units.

  • Nestlé Nespresso BeNeLux - Reporting Specialist

    2011 - 2012 - Support to the business for Operational KPIs requirements and analysis of the available data sources.
    - Development and periodic publication of targeted reports.
    - Support users in their usage of Operational Performance Indicators (sales/productivity/quality).
    - Data mining / data management / data formating /data quality

  • Hewlett Packard - Financial Controler

    COURTABOEUF 2008 - 2010 - Forecast & Budget control (risk/financial gap/Margin at completion)
    - KPI / Project delivery follow up with Business Unit Partners/ Customer Oriented Analysis/ Financial Analysis
    - Data processing and various reports development:
    - Data Extraction procedure and «Data Quality» control
    - Development of targeted tools for end users own assessment

  • CNPMS - Head of an Association

    2006 - 2007

  • CNPMS - Responsable Communication

    2005 - 2006

  • Franchise Domino's Pizza - Assistant Marketing

    2002 - 2004

  • Franchise Domino's Pizza - Assistant Manager

    2001 - 2002

Formations

Réseau