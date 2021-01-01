Menu

Yohan FUCHS

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Experience with AFM and Xrays-AFM, beamlines experiments, detector and acquisition (labVIEW), vaccum equipment, nanofabrication and clean room, physicochemical analysis and caracterization technics of nanomateials, computer aided-design. Older experience with ultrafast laser pulses and interactions (HHG, CPA, time-resolved UPS and luminescence, plasmonic). Foundation in instrumentation and physics at the nanoscale, nanotechnologies, quantum mechanics and quantum optics. Basis of mathematics and computing, curiosity for biophysics. Routine scientific interest oriented toward fundamental understanding. Motivation led for groundbreaking nanoscience in biomedical engineering, such as High-Speed AFM or single molecule manipulation on one hand and matter waves on the other hand, such as single atom manipulation or atomic interferometry. Enthousiasm for the achievements of the High-Speed AFM research community whom enables visualization of biomolecule dynamics under physiological conditions. Willpower to improve communication skills, presentation, English and German. Long-term aim to work as physicist/engineer in France in 2030.

Mes compétences :
Instrumentation
Atomic Force Microscopy
Clean room
Experimental physics
Micro & nanofabrication
Physicochemical analysis
Project managment

Entreprises

  • European Synchrotron Radiation Facility - Intern

    2014 - 2015 Projet de R&D scanner XYZ de microscope à force atomique pour ligne de rayonnement synchrotron
    Installation du microscope X-AFM et mesures sur la ligne ID13 de l'ESRF: imagerie in situ des dégâts radiatifs sur la matière biologique.
    En charge du service d'imagerie par microscopie AFM du European Photon and Neutron Campus (ESRF,ILL, EMBL, IBS)

  • CNRS, Centre Lasers Intenses et Applications - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Travail expérimentale sur la ligne de lumière VUV femtoseconde. Mise en place, test et mesures pour des expériences de photoémissions et de luminescence résolues en temps visant à explorer la dynamique des excitations électroniques dans les solides aux échelles femtosecondes et nanosecondes.

  • CNRS, Centre Lasers Intenses et Applications - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006 Calcul des taux de croissance des modes instables de l'instabilité de Rayleigh-Taylor, configuration 1D, appliquée aux cibles de Fusion par Confinement Inertiel.

Formations

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 UCBL (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2014 - 2015 Master Développement Instrumental pour les Nano et Microtechnologies

    Instrumentation, capteur, chaine de mesure, traitement du signal, interfaçage LabVIEW.
    Elaboration de couches minces et de composants nanostructurés, travail en salle blanche.
    Analyses physico-chimiques, spectroscopies optiques et électroniques, caractérisations optiques, microscopies
    Intervenants de structures reconnues dans leurs domaines: responsable qualité de STmicroelectronic, ingénieurs de

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Talence 2008 - 2009 MASTER mention PHYSIQUE finalité RECHERCHE

    Laser Matiere et Nanosciences

Réseau