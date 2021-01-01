Yohan FUCHS

Experience with AFM and Xrays-AFM, beamlines experiments, detector and acquisition (labVIEW), vaccum equipment, nanofabrication and clean room, physicochemical analysis and caracterization technics of nanomateials, computer aided-design. Older experience with ultrafast laser pulses and interactions (HHG, CPA, time-resolved UPS and luminescence, plasmonic). Foundation in instrumentation and physics at the nanoscale, nanotechnologies, quantum mechanics and quantum optics. Basis of mathematics and computing, curiosity for biophysics. Routine scientific interest oriented toward fundamental understanding. Motivation led for groundbreaking nanoscience in biomedical engineering, such as High-Speed AFM or single molecule manipulation on one hand and matter waves on the other hand, such as single atom manipulation or atomic interferometry. Enthousiasm for the achievements of the High-Speed AFM research community whom enables visualization of biomolecule dynamics under physiological conditions. Willpower to improve communication skills, presentation, English and German. Long-term aim to work as physicist/engineer in France in 2030.



Mes compétences :

Instrumentation

Atomic Force Microscopy

Clean room

Experimental physics

Micro & nanofabrication

Physicochemical analysis

Project managment