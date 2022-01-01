Yohan VOISIN

-
Austar
- Broadcast Software Engineer
2011 - 2011
Location:
Sydney, Australia
Project:
Austar was the second satellite TV provider in Australia before being bought by competitor Foxtel in 2012. Austar Broadcast Team was responsible for interactive applications development, to be aired and executed on the viewer’s set-top box (ie. EPG, games, VOD interface, recording application…)
Position:
Member of the broadcast team, in charge of the design and implementation of a new background service: incremental data delivery on set-top box for third part applications.
Tasks:
- Database design and implementation, including APEX user front end
- High availability perl server
- Set-top box libraries for data collection and update
IBM
- Software Engineer
Bois-Colombes
2008 - 2011
Location:
Dublin, Ireland
Project DB2 PureScale
DB2 is a multi-platform relational database solution developed by IBM. The latest release (2010), PureScale, is a cluster solution for non-mainframe platforms.
Position:
Member of the ‘DB2 Kernel’ team, working in the very core engine of the database: cluster communication and STMM (Self Tuning Memory Manager).
Tasks:
- Internal tooling for runtime environments (high frequency logs, statistics…)
- Unit and system test implementation
- Defect fixing
Project: IBM DAV (Dynamic Application Virtualisation):
A solution that enables computational-intensive applications to take advantage of accelerated libraries on remote, back-end systems (including Cell Broadband Engine and zLinux mainframes) in an automated and transparent way.
Tasks:
- Multi threaded client application support
- Ms Excel client integration (VBA & XLL)
- Design and implementation of PCIexpress communication layer
Emuse Technologies
- Embedded Software Engineer
2007 - 2008
Location:
Dublin, Ireland
Project:
Modelstream software suite enables advertisers and broadcasters to create and distribute interactive television applications across multiple digital platforms.
Position:
Part of the openTV team (5 people): implementation of modelstream engine on set-top boxes running on openTV system to play an interactive application designed with the suite.
Tasks:
- Defect fixing and feature implementation for next engine release
- Unit test environment enhancement
- Implementation of test library to monitor memory management
- Design and implementation for a customer specific module
Adaptive Mobile
- Test / QA Engineer
2006 - 2007
Location:
Dublin, Ireland
Project:
AMS’s solution provides mobile operator comprehensive proactive protection for users of mobile technologies: viruses, malware, inappropriate content, unsolicited communications, spam… based on predefined user profiles.
Position:
Part of the quality team for mobile internet browsing and MMS content filtering projects: tests automation, regression and performance testing.
Tasks:
- System test automation
- Regression and Performance testing
- Third party software audit and test, in relation with supplier quality team
Mobile Devices Engineering
- Embedded Software Engineer
2004 - 2006
Location:
Paris, France
Project:
MDI provides black-box and touch-screen geo-tracking devices for fleet management and satellite navigation.
Position:
R&D team for continuous product improvement and customer specific application development
Tasks:
- XML based high-level graphical library for interactive application definition
- Customer specific module design and development, on site deployment
- Bluetooth framework implementation
- Drivers with Java encapsulation implementation